Sensational goal for Barnsley from Everton loanee: Burton 2 Reds 4

A wonder strike from Joe Williams was the highlight of Barnsley’s victory in a see-saw clash at Burton.

The Everton loanee bagged his first Reds goal in style, smashing home to hand the Reds the lead with 16 minutes to go.

Barnsley's Brad Potts

The gutsy Reds - who have now lost just once in their last six games - then sealed a magnificent win two minutes from time when Harvey Barnes left two defenders for dead before slotting past Connor Ripley.

Paul Heckingbottom had made four changes to the side which earned a point at Hillsborough. Injury-hit wide-man Lloyd Isgrove was handed his first start of the season after impressing as a sub against the Owls, while Zeki Fryers returned at the back and further forward, Brad Potts and Ike Ugbo got the nod.

It proved to be a lacklustre start from both sides at the Pirelli Stadium, though it was the Reds who looked slightly more keen to attack, most notably when Andy Yiadom’s teasing cross was hacked clear at the far post.

Isgrove made the breakthrough in brilliant style in the 21st minute.

After Potts carved out the opening as he charged towards the Brewers’ box, Isgrove took the ball, twisting and turning before drilling into the top corner of the net. Five minutes later the Reds’ lead was almost doubled.

Yiadom was again the danger man, crossing in for Potts, who fired just over the crossbar.

Yiadom was then the saviour at the other end, hacking an effort from Lucas Akins off the line.

Lloyd Dyer was next to go close, seeing a well-hit strike deflect behind for a corner-kick.

Seven minutes before the break the Brewers evened the scores. It was a disappointing goal to concede from a Reds point of view, with Matty Lund being allowed too much time to head home Jake Buxton’s cross.

The scores weren’t level for long, however.

Potts restored the lead three minutes later, hammering home a rebound after Ripley had saved from Ugbo.

Seconds before the whistle Dyer made it 2-2, slotting past Adam Davies comfortably with his left foot.

Davies was back in action after the restart, diving low to save from Kyle McFadzean.

For a while, chances were few and far between.

That was until the 74th minute, when Williams took the ball down on his chest before volleying spectacularly into the top corner to fire the Reds back in front.

The travelling Reds’ fans rejoiced wildly, having just witnessed a genuine goal of the season contender.

After that both sides really went for it.

Davies was heroic in keeping Sean Scannell’s effort out, while Angus MacDonald had to make a crucial block as the Brewers pressed once again.

The Reds bagged their crucial two late goals, however, to seal a hugely satisfactory away-day victory.

Burton (3-5-2): Ripley; Buxton, McFadzean, Turner; Akins (Varney, 84), Lund, Murphy, Scannell, Warnock; Dyer, Akpan (Allen, 62).

Subs not used: Campbell, Flanagan, Naylor, Sordell, Palmer.

Barnsley (4-5-1): Davies; Yiadom, MacDonald, Lindsay, Fryers; Isgrove, Potts, Williams, McGeehan (Moncur, 67), Barnes; Ugbo (Bradshaw, 67).

Subs not used: Walton, Pearson, Bird, Thiam, Hammill.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire).

Att: 3,761