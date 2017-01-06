Sam Winnall wins Championship Player of the Month Award

Barnsley’s star striker Sam Winnall has been named as December’s Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month.

The 25-year-old bagged six goals as the Reds lost just once last month - against Sheffield Wednesday - with four wins and a draw moving them up to eighth in the table. Winnall moved to Oakwell in the summer of 2014 and he has found the back of the net 48 times for the club.

However, he is out of contract in the summer - just like captain Conor Hourihane.

Winnall has scored 11 times so far this season and he could be a highly sought-after commodity.

The Reds are reportedly very interested in bringing Chelsea’s rising star Izzy Brown to the club on loan.

The Premier side are on the verge of recalling the forward from Rotherham United in order to send him elsewhere in the Championship.

The player has impressed across the city despite the Millers being rooted to the foot of the table.

Fans will wonder whether Brown’s arrival, albeit only temporary, could signal Winnall’s departure.

The club are in a predicament as to whether to sell arguably their two most prized possessions, Winnall and Hourihane, during the transfer window or potentially let them go for free in the summer.

Clubs have noted the Reds’ remarkable rise from the depths of the League One drop zone to now being just four points of the top six.

And Hourihane, who put contract talks with the club on hold for the time being, has already attracted the attention of Championship rivals Aston Villa and Norwich City.

In the summer defender Alfie Mawson went in a £5million transfer to Swansea City. And his partner at the heart of the Reds’ backline last season, Marc Roberts, has been linked with a reported £2million move to Burnley.

Meanwhile, former Reds’ boss Keith Hill scooped the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award.

And Norman Rimmington’s funeral arrangements have been confirmed.

Fans have been invited to pay their respects and say their goodbyes to ‘Mr Barnsley’ as the funeral procession passes by Grove Street at approximately 2:15pm on January 12.