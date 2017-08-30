Rotherham United: Why Millers went for goalkeeper Marek Rodak

New boy Marek Rodak’s willingness to step out of his comfort zone was a key factor in Rotherham United’s decision to sign the young international goalkeeper.

The League One Millers have snapped up the 20-year-old Slovak, who will challenge Richard O’Donnell for the No 1 spot, on loan from Championship Fulham until the end of the season.

Manager Paul Warne decided to bring him to South Yorkshire after the youngster was prepared to swap West London for League Two Accrington Stanley last term when he impressed in a 21-match temporary spell.

“I liked the fact that he was very keen to get out on loan for experience last season,” said Warne. “Some may have been comfortable in that environment at Fulham, but he chose to go to and play a couple of leagues down, which says a lot about his character.”

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm tomorrow and Warne, after making nine signings so far, wants to add a centre-half and a striker to his squad ahead of Sunday’s trip to Portsmouth.

With three keepers - O’Donnell and back-ups Lewis Price and Laurence Bilboe - already on the Millers’ books, it could be that one of that trio are among any departures from AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow.

Rodak, who made his made his Fulham debut earlier this month in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Wycombe Wanderers, is on international duty with Slovakia and won’t be eligible for Sunday’s trip to Portsmouth.

Warne added: “He really wants to play and develop his game, and I think his experience last season has given him a taste for more.

“I spoke to Accrington’s manager (John Coleman) and he said if they had had him from the start (of the season) then they would have possibly got promoted.

“Polly (Rotherham goalkeeper coach Mike Pollitt) really likes what he has seen of him, so we are delighted to bring him into the club.

“He isn’t afraid to come for crosses. He punches well. He’s at a good age and he is a good athlete. He’s brave and aggressive, which is what we want.”

