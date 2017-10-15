Rotherham United: When will Darren Potter return for Millers?

Rotherham United hope injured midfielder Darren Potter will be back in action in less than a week.

Potter, who has been a key man in the Millers’ rise to fourth in the League One table, missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Scunthorpe United because of a heel problem.

Will Vaulks celebrates his goal

He will be unavailable for Tuesday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon but could be given the all-clear for next Saturday’s visit to Oxford United.

“Potts has got a sore achilles and has had an injection,” boss Paul Warne revealed. “It should take a few days to settle down. I’m pretty confident he will be available for next Saturday.”

Fellow midfielder Lee Frecklington, who has a back issue, could also return to the first-team fold for the Oxford clash.

With Potter, Frecklington and a third midfielder, Jon Tayor (knee) all sitting out the home triumph against Scunthorpe, Warne switched from his usual 4-1-4-1 formation and played David Ball as a ‘No 10’ in a 4-4-1-1 line-up.

Kieffer Moore

Ball, just back from injury himself, responded by setting up the second goal for Kieffer Moore after Will Vaulks had opened the scoring with a 25-yard thunderbolt.

“When Potts is in the team, we have a sitter, which allows our midfield four to race forward,” Warne said. “We didn’t have that against Scunthorpe. We had a No 10, which changes the whole dynamic of the team.

“I thought Bally, considering he hadn’t started in the league since the first day of the season, was excellent. He blew up late one, but by then he’d set up the goal for Kieffer.”

AESSEAL New York Stadium was in full voice as Rotherham saw off a strong Scunthorpe side to record their seventh victory in nine league matches and shut out the opposition for the third game in a row.

“There were 9,000-plus at New York and there was a great feel about the place,” Warne said. “Everyone is really behind the lads.

“Keeping a clean sheet is crucial for me. If we can go to Wimbledon and be as tight at the back again, we can hopefully get something on the break.”

