Rotherham United: Warne’s reaction as Millers avoid setting new league low

Boss Paul Warne spoke of his relief as relegated Rotherham United’s first win in 18 matches saw them avoid an unwanted Football League record.

The 1-0 Championship home victory over Ipswich Town saw the Millers move on to 21 points, beating the previous low of 20 for a 46-match season, set by Doncaster Rovers in 1998.

Goal celebrations

“It’s a monkey off the back,” admitted Warne who watched his side claim victory through Tom Adeyemi’s 79th-minute strike despite losing key man Danny Ward and Semi Ajayi to injury during the game.

“I am in charge of this team, I am the one who took us down, so I want to finish the season on a high. To get to 21 is a relief. I am happy about the win and I am happy about the clean sheet.”

It was the first three-point haul for Rotherham since Warne stepped up from caretaker manager to become permanent boss four matches ago and the first time the Millers haven’t conceded a goal since the 1-0 December triumph over QPR.

“It is nice to win a football match,” he added. “We didn’t have as much quality as in the last few games, so that just shows what football can be like.

“I am really proud of how they kept a clean sheet and got over the finish line. They have got to believe in themselves more because they have more to give. I am excited by the fact they have more to give.

“As a group, they all contributed. It’s important to win. That is all you are judged by. It’s a result business so it is good for the dressing room.”

Town boss Mick Mccarthy said: “I’m pleased for Warney. The win will have done him the world of good.”

