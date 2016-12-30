Rotherham United: Warne on Millers recruitment as other clubs eye Camp

Rookie boss Paul Warne is already learning the art of patience as he looks to strengthen his Rotherham United side in the January transfer window.

Warne wants to add up to four players to his squad who are at the foot of the Championship table and slipped 10 points from a safety spot by losing at home to fellow strugglers Burton Albion on Thursday night.

Lee Camp

But the caretaker manager, who confirmed that Rotherham goalkeeper Lee Camp is wanted by rival sides, is only six games into his reign and admits he had no idea how complex the process could be.

“There’s a head of recruitment (Jamie Johnson) in now, Paul Douglas (chief operating officer) is working behind the scenes and the chairman will support anything we want to do,” Warne said.

“However, I had not realised how laboriously long and dull signings are to make. It takes forever and a day.

“I used to think that it was just one phone call and you’d turn up in your boots the next day. That doesn’t happen and there’s a lot to go with it.

“Often with a signing to come, he can only come if his club gets someone else as they can’t release someone until they get their target. It is like buying a house, but less fun.”

Camp has been out of the Millers line-up since suffering a knee injury against Leeds United in Kenny Jackett’s final match in charge, but Warne revealed: “There is interest for Lee from other clubs. There is for a few of my players.”

Warne is working closely with Johnson and Douglas on recruitment and Rotherham know the players they want.

“There are targets and people we are trying to get in,” the interim manager said. “We are on the phone all the time to people. I’d like to think they will be two or three bodies in.

“I have said numerous times that I want some raw pace and something different for our team, and I think we do need a little bit of support in a couple of key areas.

“If we see a player we like who has got pace and ability, oddly enough another club will have seen that as well, so it is difficult and you get gazumped sometimes.

“We will try and use my charm to sell the club! I’d like to think we will have someone in in the next seven to ten days. But knowing how signings go now, I wouldn’t put my life on it.”

The 2-1 defeat against the Brewers was a savage blow for the Millers who had been showing signs of revival since Warne took charge but now have a mountain to climb to preserve their second-tier status.

Rotherham had opportunities to win the game against Albion, and Warne, while appreciating the limitations of his squad, is refusing to give up on survival.

“There is a sense of dejection with the lads, but not so much with me,” he said. “If we’d played poorly and lost, I would think that this is a ridiculous task and we’d have no chance. I don’t think that.

“It is frustrating. But, in all due respect, I have not inherited Real Madrid.

“We have tried to get them as best as they can possibly be. If we lose by the odd goal here or there, we can do no more really.

“If I look at myself and think what would I have done differently, I wouldn’t have. We are doing everything we can to get points. Unfortunately, we did not have the quality at the right time in the game.”

Burton match verdict and Warne reaction