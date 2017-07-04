Rotherham United: Warne eyeing another striker and Broadfoot leaves Millers

Paul Warne is targeting one more striker as he looks to put the finishing touches to his Rotherham United squad for the 2017/18 League One campaign.
The Millers manager has already brought in forwards David Ball and Jamie Proctor this summer and handed new contracts to Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jerry Yates.
But he is out to add even more firepower before Rotherham run out on August 5 opening day at Fleetwood Town.
“I would still like someone else up top who can bring goals but also be a complete nuisance to the opposition back four,” he said.
With Dexter Blackstock still at the club, the Millers have five strike options already, but there is a question mark hanging over 31-year-old Blackstock’s future at New York Stadium after he failed to make an impact in his first season in South Yorkshire.
Warne, who is also in the market for a right-back, is ready to let some players leave and centre-half Kirk Broadfoot today joined Kilmarnock on a three-year deal, after three seasons with the Millers.
The Scotsman, who will be 33 in August, wants regular football after recovering from two back operations but was unlikely to be a first-choice pick under Warne.
The ex-Scotland international, who had a year left on his Rotherham contract, played a big part in the club’s two survival seasons in the Championship.
Warne has made five pre-season signings, with 6ft 2in frontman Jamie Proctor the latest to arrive when he signed a two-year deal on Monday.
“When I signed Jamie, straight away I knew he was a different type to say a Jono (Clarke-Harris),” the boss said.
“I don’t want to sign five strikers who are all exactly the same. I think he’ll give us something different.
“I think that I have brought in a lot of athletic players. I do like a physical presence. I also like to think I have got players who will relish the fight on a cold Tuesday night.”
There has been contact between Rotherham and Ipswich Town over possible loan moves to New York for 6ft 5in striker Kieffer Moore and young right-back Josh Emmanuel.
Former Bolton midfielder Liam Trotter is training with the Millers, as is ex-Rotherham right-back Frazer Richardson who is looking to maintain his fitness while he seeks a new club.
