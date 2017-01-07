Rotherham United: Warne “embarrassed” by Millers cup exit

Frustrated boss Paul Warne spoke of his “embarrassment” after seeing his Rotherham United side knocked out of the FA Cup third round by League One Oxford United.

The U’s beat the Championship Millers 3-2 at New York Stadium and it’s now 15 years since Rotherham reached the fourth round.

“The overriding feeling is one of embarrassment,” said Warne. “I am embarrassed, I don’t know what to say to the fans, I have to go and speak to the chairman and explain it.”

The Millers were second best in the first half and went a goal behind but improved after the break to equalise through Danny Ward before two late Oxford goals killed them off.

Tom Adeyemi’s 89th-minute header altered the scoreline but not the outcome.

“The way they performed in the first half was inexcusable,” Warne, in caretaker charge, said of his players. “As good as they were in the second half, it makes the first half even worse.

“You could see how well the lads can play when they are on song.”

Warne is keen to recruit as soon as possible in the January transfer window.

“As soon as they concede a goal, you can see what happens,” he said. “I need people to come in without that psychological scar.

“It was a tough game, I didn’t see it as a banana skin. I knew Oxford were a good side. Some of our individuals went out there and under-performed in a big way in the first half.”

