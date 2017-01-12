Rotherham United: Warne denies £850,000 Millers bid for Omar Bogle

Speculation that Rotherham United have made a big-money offer for League Two hot-shot Omar Bogle has been dismissed by caretaker manager Paul Warne.

There have been reports that the Millers, who are looking for a new striker in the January transfer window, have bid £850,000 for the 18-goal Grimsby Town hitman.

But Warne insisted: “I’ve seen what’s been put out there. I can categorically say that we haven’t offered that figure.

“I’m not saying that we have offered. We haven’t offered that figure, that’s definitely not the case.”

The interim boss admitted Bogle was the kind of signing the Championship’s bottom club should be looking to make.

“We’re are interested in a few strikers. He could be one of them. There are a few more,” Warne said.

“It’s no surprise that I know that Omar is the top striker in League Two and if we are going to improve this squad he is the sort of player we need in and around the place.

“He’s doing brilliantly at Grimsby. He’s had a great season and he’s a big part of their plans, so I’d be surprised if they wanted to sell him.”

The Millers have “three or four really serious” targets in the window, Warne confirmed.