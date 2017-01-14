Rotherham United: Ward going? He’ll be back in Millers training on Monday, says Warne

Boss Paul Warne scotched talk of an imminent move away from Rotherham United for Danny Ward by saying he expects his star striker to be back in training on Monday.

Ward missed the Millers’ 2-1 Championship win over Norwich City, sparking mass rumours the 10-goal hitman is poised to leave the club early next week.

But Warne, revelling in a victory over his home-town club, revealed Ward was laid low by a back spasm.

“He’s flown to Naples to sign for ...,” joked the caretaker manager. “No, he’s done his back. He’s had a ‘twingy’ back. There are no massive smoke and mirrors.

“If we had lost today, I would have loved to have seen Twitter. I don’t go near it anymore. But it would have been absolute Rumour Mill Central.

“He’ll be training on Monday.

“Unless I get a bid of ridiculous amounts of money, he’ll be in the squad to face Newcastle next week.”

Ward, who wasn’t at New York Stadium for the match, filmed a good-luck video for his teammates.

Meanwhile, attacker Peter Odemwingie has left the club.

