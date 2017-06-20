Rotherham United: The low-down on new Millers signing Ryan Williams

Ryan Williams today became Rotherham United’s third recruit of the summer when he signed a two-year deal with Paul Warne’s Millers. Here are eight things you might not know about the former Barnsley midfield man.

Williams, now aged 23, was born in Perth, Australia. His mum is from India and his dad comes from Kent.

He was considered a key capture by Lee Johnson, the manager who brought him to Barnsley from Fulham following a successful loan spell. The player signed a two-year deal in July 2015 and left Oakwell at the end of last season when the Reds decided not to take up their option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

The attacking midfielder played 12 games for Australia Under-20s and appeared three times for the U-23s

He started out in England with Portsmouth, for whom he made four Championship appearances, before moving to Fulham in January 2012. He played only three times for the second-tier Cottagers before his switch to Barnsley.

His best season came in 2013/14 when he was on loan under current Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder at League Two Oxford United where he scored eight goals in 42 matches.

His first 15 months at Oakwell were blighted by injury, but he recovered to make 17 appearances for the Championship Reds last term. In all, he played for them 30 times, mainly coming off the bench.

He came on at New York Stadium as a late substitute in January when Barnsley beat the Millers 1-0 in the South Yorkshire derby.

He has two brothers - his twin, Aryn, and Rhys - who are professional footballers in Australia, but both have just been released by Perth Glory.

