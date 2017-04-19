Rotherham United: Taylor targets Millers promotion as he says: ‘We’ve let everyone down.’

Record buy Jon Taylor has set his sights on an immediate return to the Championship after saying Rotherham United’s players have “let everyone down” by being relegated.

The fate of the division’s bottom club was sealed earlier this month and they will operate in League One next year following a three-year stay in the second tier.

Taylor, the most expensive signing in the club’s history when he joined from Peterborough United last summer, believes the Millers will be well equipped to come back up at the first attempt.

“We’ve got to aim for promotion next season,” the winger told The Star. “We’ve got a great squad (for League One). That can be the only aim, and I’m sure we’ll do it if everyone sticks together.

“Everyone wants to well for themselves, the club and the manager for next year. We’ve let everyone down this season.”

Taylor is no stranger to the third tier, having scored 13 times for Posh during the 2015/16 campaign before his switch to New York Stadium.

“We’ve been losing nearly every week,” the 24-year-old said. “Hopefully, next year we’ll be winning nearly every week, providing memories for everyone and getting promoted.

“The basis is definitely there. We just need a few key signings.

“I think we will be winning a lot more games in League One. It sounds daft to say it, because we have been losing every week in the Championship, but there are some really good players here.”

Rotherham, who have won just four times this term, have only three matches left - starting at home to Ipswich Town on Saturday - before their season of woe is over, and Taylor is adamant he and his teammates will give their all.

“We doing everything we can in every single game,” he said. “Even though we’re relegated, there is still a lot to play for - for pride, to build for next season, for the fans who have supported us all year, for the club that have given us contracts, for the manager who selects us.

“It’s not just about pulling on the shirt and going out there. It actually means a lot to us. It would be disgusting if we didn’t work for the fans who are still coming games and didn’t put on a performance for them.”

