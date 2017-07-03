Rotherham United: Proctor signs for Millers at last

Striker Jamie Proctor finally completed his Rotherham United move today after selling club Bolton Wanderers paid him his missing money.

The 6ft 2in targetman is owed bonus payments after the Trotters’ promotion to the Championship last term and the issue held up his Millers switch late last week.

But his two-year deal at New York Stadium was confirmed this afternoon once players union the PFA had received assurances from Wanderers that he and other players would be paid by the end of the week.

Proctor received his payment today, ahead of his former teammates.

He joins the League One Millers for an undisclosed fee - thought to be around £75,000 plus potential add-ons - and has plenty of experience in the third tier.

“For the way we want to play, we do need a target, someone up top who can bring other players into the game,” said Rotherham manager Paul Warne.

“He is a hard-working lad. I told him that I felt that he has under-achieved so far in his career with what he has got in his locker. I think that I can get more out of him. If he buys into what the coaches and I are going to do here, then we’ll have a fantastic player.

“The effort he puts in is similar to an Alex Revell. He’ll run hard for the team. He is physical and I think he’ll be a really good addition to the team.”

The centre-forward, who passed his medical last Thursday, becomes the Millers’ fifth summer recruit as Warne gears up for the 2017/18 campaign and can now look to resurrect his strike partnership with David Ball.

He and fellow forward Ball, 27, another Millers pre-season arrival, spent time together at Fleetwood Town between 2014 and 2016.

The pair shared 16 league goals between them for the Trawlermen in 2014/15, scoring eight each, before Proctor moved to Bradford City, initially on loan, in January 2016.

They will look to press their claims to be first-choice starters during pre-season and could get their first public workout on Saturday when Rotherham play their opening friendly against non-league Parkgate FC.

Both could face their former club when the Millers head to Highbury Stadium to play Fleetwood on August 5 opening day.

