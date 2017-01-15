Rotherham United: Player ratings from the win over Norwich City.

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at New York Stadium.
Rotherham (4-1-4-1)
LEWIS PRICE 6
There were a couple of times he might have come to claim a ball and didn’t, but was there to deny Steven Naismith at the end.
DARNELL FISHER 7
Decent, steady showing. Norwich didn’t threaten too much down the Millers’ right flank.
KIRK BROADFOOT 7
Looking sharper on his third successive start after injury and his battling qualities are never in doubt.
RICHARD WOOD 7
Cameron Jerome was a handful when he came on but, like Broadfoot, Wood stuck to his task.
JOE MATTOCK 7
Wes Hoolahan caused trouble on the right for Norwich, but Mattock wasn’t found wanting and delivered a superb cross for Tom Adeyemi’s winner.
RICHIE SMALLWOOD 9
Immense in a defensive midfield role. Spotted danger, stopped danger. Won the ball, looked after the ball.
ANTHONY FORDE 7
A really hard worker and was more of a threat on the ball than he has been in recent games.
WILL VAULKS 8
A big performance from a 100-per-cent competitor. Can play a bit when he is given time. Great ball to set up the first goal.
TOM ADEYEMI 8
Right at the top of his game. A physical presence with excellent running power. Gets beyond the ball. Good header to win the match.
JOE NEWELL 6
Ironic that Rotherham’s best performer of late should be the one to shine least on a great Millers day.
JERRY YATES 9
Scored and his tireless running was too much at times for Norwich’s vaunted centre-half duo. Lost his grandad the day before the game. Our thoughts are with you, Jerry.
Substitutes
JON TAYLOR 7
Lively when he replaced Joe Newell in the 69th minute and almost made it 3-1 with a header.
Subs not used: Bilboe, Kelly, Wilson, Bailey, Belaid, Dawson.
Norwich (4-2-3-1): Ruddy 7; Pinto 6, Martin 6, Klose 6, Whittaker 6; Tettey 5 (Lafferty 80), Howson 5 (Jerome 24, 8); Jacob Murphy 5 (Pritchard 69, 6), Naismith 6, Hoolahan 8; Oliveira 4. Subs not used: McGovern, Bassong, Bennett, Josh Murphy.
Attendance: 10,000 (1,609).
Referee: Geoff Eltringham (Co Durham) 6.
Goals: Yates 7, Adeyemi 55 (Rotherham); Jerome 50 (Norwich).
Paul Davis’s match feature: Pride and tears as brilliant Rotherham run on emotion