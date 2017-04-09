Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Wigan Athletic v Millers clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at the DW Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

LEWIS PRICE 4

Had pulled off two fine saves, but it all went horribly wrong when he allowed Will Powell to provoke him and ended up costing Rotherham a point.

DARNELL FISHER 4

Doesn’t seem a team player at all. Wandered forward and was in no rush to get back, leaving his fellow defenders in the lurch.

SEMI AJAYI 7

Pace and physicality on show again. Should be a big player in League One next season.

RICHARD WOOD 5

Committed, but brought off in the second half as Wigan stepped up the pace of their attacking.

JOE MATTOCK 6

Steady. Nothing great. Nothing terrible.

ANTHONY FORDE 7

One of his better games. Had the beating of Stephen Warnock on the outside and scored a goal.

RICHIE SMALLWOOD 7

Worked hard in a scrappy game. Foot in here, foot in there. Competed well.

WILL VAULKS 6

Similar to Smallwood without quite the same impact. Never shirks a 50:50 and gives his all.

JOE NEWELL 5

A lack-lustre display after a few good ones. Too many misplaced passes, and he was substituted in the second half.

DANNY WARD 5

Scored for the first time in the league in 2017, but wasted two other golden chances. Not the player of early season at the moment.

CARLTON MORRIS 5

His least effective display since arriving on loan from Norwich, although it took a superb save to keep out his second-half header which was bending into the far corner.

Substitutes:

AIMEN BELAID

A 71st-minute replacement for Wood.

JON TAYLOR

Replaced Newell with 11 minutes left on the clock.

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS

Entered the fray in the 85th minute when Forde took a knock which shouldn’t rule him out of Friday’s match with Birmingham City.

Subs not used: O’Donnell, Purrington, Bray, Yates.

WIGAN (4-3-3): Haugaard 5; Hanson 5, Burn 7, Morgan 7, Warnock 5; Gilbey 7 (Powell 74), MacDonald 6, Power 5 (Morsy 52, 6); Jacobs 5, Obertan 7 (Byrne 85), Colclough 5. Subs not used: Gilks, Buxton, Connolly, Mandron.

Goals: Obertan 34, Gilbey 65, Powell 90+7 (Wigan); Ward 29, Forde 60 (Rotherham).

Referee: Scott Duncan (Northumberland) 8.

Attendance: 10,085 (412).

The Lewis Price incident ... here’s what happened in time added on