Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Wigan Athletic v Millers clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at the DW Stadium.
ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)
LEWIS PRICE 4
Had pulled off two fine saves, but it all went horribly wrong when he allowed Will Powell to provoke him and ended up costing Rotherham a point.
DARNELL FISHER 4
Doesn’t seem a team player at all. Wandered forward and was in no rush to get back, leaving his fellow defenders in the lurch.
SEMI AJAYI 7
Pace and physicality on show again. Should be a big player in League One next season.
RICHARD WOOD 5
Committed, but brought off in the second half as Wigan stepped up the pace of their attacking.
JOE MATTOCK 6
Steady. Nothing great. Nothing terrible.
ANTHONY FORDE 7
One of his better games. Had the beating of Stephen Warnock on the outside and scored a goal.
RICHIE SMALLWOOD 7
Worked hard in a scrappy game. Foot in here, foot in there. Competed well.
WILL VAULKS 6
Similar to Smallwood without quite the same impact. Never shirks a 50:50 and gives his all.
JOE NEWELL 5
A lack-lustre display after a few good ones. Too many misplaced passes, and he was substituted in the second half.
DANNY WARD 5
Scored for the first time in the league in 2017, but wasted two other golden chances. Not the player of early season at the moment.
CARLTON MORRIS 5
His least effective display since arriving on loan from Norwich, although it took a superb save to keep out his second-half header which was bending into the far corner.
Substitutes:
AIMEN BELAID
A 71st-minute replacement for Wood.
JON TAYLOR
Replaced Newell with 11 minutes left on the clock.
JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS
Entered the fray in the 85th minute when Forde took a knock which shouldn’t rule him out of Friday’s match with Birmingham City.
Subs not used: O’Donnell, Purrington, Bray, Yates.
WIGAN (4-3-3): Haugaard 5; Hanson 5, Burn 7, Morgan 7, Warnock 5; Gilbey 7 (Powell 74), MacDonald 6, Power 5 (Morsy 52, 6); Jacobs 5, Obertan 7 (Byrne 85), Colclough 5. Subs not used: Gilks, Buxton, Connolly, Mandron.
Goals: Obertan 34, Gilbey 65, Powell 90+7 (Wigan); Ward 29, Forde 60 (Rotherham).
Referee: Scott Duncan (Northumberland) 8.
Attendance: 10,085 (412).
The Lewis Price incident ... here’s what happened in time added on