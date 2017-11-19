Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers v Shrewsbury clash

The Star’s Rotherham United man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 6

Saved a Shaun Whalley shot in the 29th minute. Didn’t have a deal to do as Shrewsbury had only three efforts on target.

SHAUN CUMMINGS 6

Steady. Sacrificed in the second half when Rotherham went two up front.

SEMI AJAYI 5

Dodgy decision-making blights him. No need to concede the fateful corner in the dying minutes.

RICHARD WOOD 6

Usual commitment. Taken off as Rotherham chased an equaliser.

JOE MATTOCK 5

Given a tough time by Shaun Whalley in the first half.

DARREN POTTER 6

Not at his best. Didn’t have the influence on a game that he often does.

RYAN WILLIAMS 4

After a great start to his Millers career, the winger has been a virtual passenger in the last couple of games.

WILL VAULKS 5

Can see the killer pass, can’t always deliver it. Never lacks for effort.

RICHIE TOWELL 6

Pockets of class. A real danger around the edge of the box. Took his goal well. Wanders a bit too much. Should stick close to Kieffer Moore.

JOE NEWELL 7

Didn’t see enough of him as a running threat but his delivery was good throughout the match.

KIEFFER MOORE 5

Saw his penalty saved and was handled well by Shrewsbury’s excellent centre-halves.

Substitutes:

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS 6

On after an hour for Shaun Cummings and got involved.

LEE FRECKLINGTON

Good to see the skipper back after injury as he replaced Richard Wood in the 72nd minute.

ANTHONY FORDE

An 82nd-minute replacement for Ryan Williams.

Subs not used: Rodak, Emmanuel, Ball, Wiles.

SHREWSBURY (4-1-4-1): Henderson 8; Riley 7, Nsiala 8, Beckles 8, Sadler 6; Godfrey 6; Whalley 7 (John-Lewis 90+4), Nolan 7, Ogogo 5, Rodman 6 (C Morris 77); Payne 7. Subs not used: MacGillivray, Dodds, Gnahoua, Bolton, B Morris.

Goals: Nolan 16, Payne 90+3 (Shrewsbury); Towell 76 (Rotherham).

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside) 5.

Attendance: 8,184 (699).

Match feature: Ajayi dances to bugler’s tune