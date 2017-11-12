Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ last-gasp 1-1 derby draw at Doncaster Rovers

The Star’s Rotherham United man, Paul Davis, assessess the performances at the Keepmoat Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 7

Assured in everything he did. Kicked and caught confidently. Didn’t have a serious save to make.

JOSH EMMANUEL 6

Will be a better player when he learns an extra touch isn’t always the best approach. Let nobody down.

SEMI AJAYI 7

This was more like it from a defender who has the physical attributes to be one of the best centre-halves in the division.

RICHARD WOOD 7

His miss and own goal will get all the attention, but he set the tone for Rotherham’s fighting display. Doncaster’s attack got little change out of him and Semi Ajayi.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 6

The central defender was playing out of position at left-back and acquitted himself quite well.

DARREN POTTER 7

The calmest player in the maelstrom of the South Yorkshire derby. Happy to take the ball under pressure and hardly ever gave it away.

RYAN WILLIAMS 4

Put in a a great cross that lead to the Semi Ajayi/Richard Wood double miss, but made no other major contribution. Trying to win fouls, but the referee wasn’t buying it.

WILL VAULKS 6

No better competitor in Rotherham’s ranks. Shirks nothing. One or two eye-catching passes, but sometimes gives the ball away by ignoring the easy ball.

JOE NEWELL 4

Not his day. The pace was frantic and he wasn’t able to get on the ball.

JON TAYLOR 6

A bundle of energy going forward and tracking back until suffering an injury in the second half, but not a lot came off for him.

KIEFFER MOORE 6

Doncaster’s defence contained him pretty well. Until the last minute.

Substitutes:

RICHIE TOWELL 6

On for Jon Taylor in the 68th minute and contributed. Exquisite little pass played in David Ball in the build-up to Kieffer Moore’s equaliser.

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS 6

Entered proceedings in the 74th minute in place of Josh Emmanuel. Hit the post and put himself about.

DAVID BALL

Replaced Richard Wood on 87 minutes.

Subs not used: Bilboe, Wiles, Forde, Yates.

Goals: Wood og 62 (Doncaster); Moore 90+6 (Rotherham).

DONCASTER (3-4-2-1): Lawlor 6; Wright (Alcock 79) 7, Butler 7, Baudry 7; Blair 7, Kongolo 6, Houghton 6, Toffolo 5; Coppinger 6 (Mandeville 87), Rowe 5; Marquis 5. Subs not used: Marosi, Whiteman, Williams, Beestin, Garratt.

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxford) 7.

Attendance: 12,428 (3,829).

DERBY FEATURE: It wasn’t war. It wasn’t life or death. But it mattered