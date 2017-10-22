Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 3-3 draw at Oxford United

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at the Kassam Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)

MAREK RODAK 7

At fault for the second goal, but redeemed himself with a penalty stop and produced other key saves.

JOSH EMMANUEL 5

No defender emerges with credit after that first half. Defensively naive at times.

SEMI AJAYI 5

As poor as any player in the opening period on his return to the side. Improved after the break. Needs to take charge more. Has all the physical attributes.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 5

He and Semi Ajayi were given a tough time by Oxford centre-forward Wes Thomas.

JOE MATTOCK 6

The most solid member of the backline. Tested Simon Eastwood with a 49th-minute shot.

WILL VAULKS 4

The holding role didn’t suit him. Bypassed too easily and his distribution was off. Never, ever hides, though.

RYAN WILLIAMS 7

Scored the second goal and was a big influence in the second half when the Millers turned the game around.

RICHIE TOWELL 5

Talented player not having his best day. Sacrificed in the second half for Jon Taylor’s pace and running power.

JOE NEWELL 7

Some of his touches were class. There won’t be a better pass hit in League One all season than the one which helped set up Kieffer Moore’s goal.

ANTHONY FORDE 6

Solid. Worked hard, as always.

KIEFFER MOORE 6

He’s played better. But he scored. Again.

Substitutes:

JON TAYLOR 7

Energy and impact. Great quote from boss Paul Warne: “It was like he had been in a cupboard for three years. He was pretty keen!” Replaced Richie Towell in the 68th minute.

Subs not used: O’Donnell, Ball, Clarke-Harris, Yates, Cummings, Wood.

Goals: Payne 21, Ruffels 30, Nelson 40 (Oxford); Newell, 20, Williams 44, Moore 78 (Rotherham).

OXFORD (4-2-3-1): Eastwood 6; Carroll 6, Nelson 6, Mousinho 7, Ricardinho 7; Ruffels 7, Ledson 7; Henry 6, Payne 8, Mowatt 6 (Rothwell 64, 6); Thomas 8 (Obika 78). Subs not used: Shearer, Tiendalli, Williamson, Martin, Fernandez.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne) 6.

Attendance: 7,471 (608).

