Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 3-1 defeat against Gillingham

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)
MAREK RODAK 5
Usually comes for everything, but didn’t in this game. Part of the mix-up that led to the opening goal.
SHAUN CUMMINGS 5
Left his man free at two corners and was made to pay both times. Made a couple of crunching tackles.
MICHAEL IHIEKWE 6
The best of the defenders. One superb tackle in the first half denied Tom Eaves a scoring opportunity.
RICHARD WOOD 5
Got his feet in a tangle once or twice and found Tom Eaves a strong, difficult opponent.
JOE MATTOCK 3
Allowed too many crosses to come in from his flank and then got himself senselessly sent off.
DARREN POTTER 6
Not at his best, but one of the better performers on a disappointing day. Good to have him back from injury.
RYAN WILLIAMS 4
Has been a great signing. It just didn’t happen for him in this game, though. Lacked his usual zip.
RICHIE TOWELL 5
Taken off, although he was no worse than several others.
JOE NEWELL 5
More ammunition for those who think he is better as an impact sub. Failed to affect the game as a starter.
ANTHONY FORDE 4
Has to back himself more. Wasted chances to deliver crosses.
KIEFFER MOORE 6
He’s played better. But he scored. Again. I wrote the same last week.
Substitutes
JON TAYLOR 6
Energy and pace. Will be back in the starting 11, after injury, soon. On for Anthony Forde after 54 minutes.
DAVID BALL 4
Couldn’t get into the game after replacing Richie Towell in the 54th minute.
JERRY YATES
On for Ryan Williams late on.
Subs not used: O’Donnell, Emmanuel, Ajayi, Clarke-Harris.
GILLINGHAM (4-2-3-1): Holy 6; Clare 8, Ehmer 7, Zakuani 7 (O’Neill 69, 6), Garmston 6 (Ogilvie H-T, 7); Bingham 7, Hessenthaler 6; List 6 (Wagstaff 58, 6), Martin 6, Parker 7; Eaves 7. Subs not used: Nelson, Wilkinson, Cundle, Byrne.
Goals: Moore 56 (Rotherham); Parker 3, 87, Eaves 48 (Gillingham).
Referee: Carl Boyeson 6.
Attendance: 9,865 (274).
