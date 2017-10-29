Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 3-1 defeat against Gillingham

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)

MAREK RODAK 5

Usually comes for everything, but didn’t in this game. Part of the mix-up that led to the opening goal.

SHAUN CUMMINGS 5

Left his man free at two corners and was made to pay both times. Made a couple of crunching tackles.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 6

The best of the defenders. One superb tackle in the first half denied Tom Eaves a scoring opportunity.

RICHARD WOOD 5

Got his feet in a tangle once or twice and found Tom Eaves a strong, difficult opponent.

JOE MATTOCK 3

Allowed too many crosses to come in from his flank and then got himself senselessly sent off.

DARREN POTTER 6

Not at his best, but one of the better performers on a disappointing day. Good to have him back from injury.

RYAN WILLIAMS 4

Has been a great signing. It just didn’t happen for him in this game, though. Lacked his usual zip.

RICHIE TOWELL 5

Taken off, although he was no worse than several others.

JOE NEWELL 5

More ammunition for those who think he is better as an impact sub. Failed to affect the game as a starter.

ANTHONY FORDE 4

Has to back himself more. Wasted chances to deliver crosses.

KIEFFER MOORE 6

He’s played better. But he scored. Again. I wrote the same last week.

Substitutes

JON TAYLOR 6

Energy and pace. Will be back in the starting 11, after injury, soon. On for Anthony Forde after 54 minutes.

DAVID BALL 4

Couldn’t get into the game after replacing Richie Towell in the 54th minute.

JERRY YATES

On for Ryan Williams late on.

Subs not used: O’Donnell, Emmanuel, Ajayi, Clarke-Harris.

GILLINGHAM (4-2-3-1): Holy 6; Clare 8, Ehmer 7, Zakuani 7 (O’Neill 69, 6), Garmston 6 (Ogilvie H-T, 7); Bingham 7, Hessenthaler 6; List 6 (Wagstaff 58, 6), Martin 6, Parker 7; Eaves 7. Subs not used: Nelson, Wilkinson, Cundle, Byrne.

Goals: Moore 56 (Rotherham); Parker 3, 87, Eaves 48 (Gillingham).

Referee: Carl Boyeson 6.

Attendance: 9,865 (274).

Match feature: The day when ‘sorry’ wasn’t enough