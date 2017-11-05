Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 2-1 FA Cup exit at Crewe Alexandra

The Star’s Rotherham United man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at Gresty Road.

ROTHERHAM (4-2-3-1)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 4

At fault for the first goal and possibly the second. Has been told to come for the ball but it’s alien to his game.

SHAUN CUMMINGS 5

An experienced player like him should maybe step up more when it’s starting to go wrong for the team.

SEMI AJAYI 5

Has all the physical tools to be a commanding centre-half, but needs to show more desire and attitude.

RICHARD WOOD 6

Solid and cleared his lines with a minimum of fuss.

JOSH EMMANUEL 5

Tough on the ‘wrong’ flank. Forced to come inside when he attacked.

DARREN POTTER 6

Assured on the ball and a physical presence. This was a day when Rotherham needed him to look forward more.

WILL VAULKS 6

Scored a great goal and he came close on a couple of other occasions. A competitor. Still too loose with the ball at times.

RYAN WILLIAMS 6

Had the beating of his man in the first half but lost his way in the second.

DAVID BALL 4

A talented player not receiving any service. If he’s in the side, pass to him.

JOE NEWELL 6

Unplayable in the first half but hardly seen after the break.

KIEFFER MOORE 6

Not happy to have his ‘goal’ ruled out. Needs teammates nearer him to take advantage of his flick-ons.

Substitutes

JON TAYLOR 6

Came on for Ryan Williams just past the hour mark and almost set up a goal for Kieffer Moore. Usual energy.

RICHIE TOWELL 5

Struggled to get into the game after replacing David Ball in the 68th minute, but not for the want of trying.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE

On for Richard Wood, 83 minutes.

Subs not used: Rodak, Forde, Clarke-Harris, Yates.

CREWE (4-3-3): Richards 6; Ng 5, Raynes 7, Walker 7, Pickering 6; Lowery 7, Grant 6, Ainley 6; Cooper 6, Bowery 4 (Porter 74), Dagnall 7. Subs not used: Garratt, Bakayogo, Nolan, Kirk, Reilly, Stubbs.

Goals: Walker 47, Ainley 89 (Crewe); Vaulks 21 (Rotherham).

Referee: Scott Oldham (Lancashire) 6.

Attendance: 2,597 (603).

Match feature: Firework flop as Millers fizzle out