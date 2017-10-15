Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 2-0 home win over Scunthorpe United

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
ROTHERHAM (4-4-1-1)
RICHARD O’DONNELL 8
Fully justified the decision to play him ahead of Marek Rodak. Decent saves and now coming for more balls than before. Commanded his box.
SHAUN CUMMINGS 8
Quietly becoming a really good signing. Does the right thing and never looks flustered. Some key headers to avert danger.
MICHAEL IHIEKWE 8
Working well at the heart of the defence with Richard Wood.
RICHARD WOOD 8
A leader at Rochdale, a leader here. Won’t shut up about three clean sheets!
JOE MATTOCK 8
Played his part in a strong defensive effort and few full-backs in League One have his quality on the ball.
RYAN WILLIAMS 7
Not his best game, but he still troubled the Scunthorpe defence plenty of times.
RICHIE TOWELL 8
Class in possession, hard-working out of it.
WILL VAULKS 8
Man of the match. Stunning goal and a big presence in the middle of the park. Weight of pass dodgy a few times, but he made up for that with his competitiveness.
ANTHONY FORDE 8
No-one worked harder. Epic effort. Wish he’d just back himself more one v one. With more belief, there’s a proper player there.
DAVID BALL 7
Flashes of real quality on his league return after a spell out. Wonderful run to set up Kieffer Moore’s goal.
KIEFFER MOORE 8
‘When he gets the ball, he’s bound to score, Kieffer, Kieffer Moore.’ Goal No 10 and good all-round impact.
Substitutes:
JOW NEWELL
Replaced David Ball, 77 minutes.
SEMI AJAYI
On for Anthony Forde, 82 minutes.
JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS
On for Kieffer Moore, time added on.
Subs not used: Rodak, Emmanuel, Yates, Bray.
Goals: Vaulks 36, Moore 71 (Rotherham).
SCUNTHORPE (4-4-2): Gilks 7; Clarke 8, McArdle 7, Wallace 7, Townsend 7; Holmes 7, Crofts 6(Mantom 73), Ojo 6, Morris 6 (Adelakun 73); Novak 6 (Van Veen 78), Madden 6. Subs not used: Watson, Bishop, Burgess, Butroid.
Referee: Eddie Ilderton (Tyne & Wear) 7
Attendance: 9,167 (1,321).
Almost Done!
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.