Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 2-0 home win over Scunthorpe United

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-1-1)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 8

Fully justified the decision to play him ahead of Marek Rodak. Decent saves and now coming for more balls than before. Commanded his box.

SHAUN CUMMINGS 8

Quietly becoming a really good signing. Does the right thing and never looks flustered. Some key headers to avert danger.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 8

Working well at the heart of the defence with Richard Wood.

RICHARD WOOD 8

A leader at Rochdale, a leader here. Won’t shut up about three clean sheets!

JOE MATTOCK 8

Played his part in a strong defensive effort and few full-backs in League One have his quality on the ball.

RYAN WILLIAMS 7

Not his best game, but he still troubled the Scunthorpe defence plenty of times.

RICHIE TOWELL 8

Class in possession, hard-working out of it.

WILL VAULKS 8

Man of the match. Stunning goal and a big presence in the middle of the park. Weight of pass dodgy a few times, but he made up for that with his competitiveness.

ANTHONY FORDE 8

No-one worked harder. Epic effort. Wish he’d just back himself more one v one. With more belief, there’s a proper player there.

DAVID BALL 7

Flashes of real quality on his league return after a spell out. Wonderful run to set up Kieffer Moore’s goal.

KIEFFER MOORE 8

‘When he gets the ball, he’s bound to score, Kieffer, Kieffer Moore.’ Goal No 10 and good all-round impact.

Substitutes:

JOW NEWELL

Replaced David Ball, 77 minutes.

SEMI AJAYI

On for Anthony Forde, 82 minutes.

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS

On for Kieffer Moore, time added on.

Subs not used: Rodak, Emmanuel, Yates, Bray.

Goals: Vaulks 36, Moore 71 (Rotherham).

SCUNTHORPE (4-4-2): Gilks 7; Clarke 8, McArdle 7, Wallace 7, Townsend 7; Holmes 7, Crofts 6(Mantom 73), Ojo 6, Morris 6 (Adelakun 73); Novak 6 (Van Veen 78), Madden 6. Subs not used: Watson, Bishop, Burgess, Butroid.

Referee: Eddie Ilderton (Tyne & Wear) 7

Attendance: 9,167 (1,321).

Match feature: Wins, workrate and Paul Warne T-shirts