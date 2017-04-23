Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 1-0 win over Ipswich Town

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at New York Stadium

ROTHERHAM (4-3-3)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 7

Some excellent shot-stopping again. Starting to look more confident, although he could command his area more.

DARNELL FISHER 6

Better from the right-back who produced a vital goalline block just after Rotherham had gone in front.

SEMI AJAYI 7

Another accomplished display from a centre-half who is learning all the time how to make the most of his pace, size and strength.

RICHARD WOOD 7

Extremely solid at the heart of the defence. Won all his headers and always looked in control.

JOE MATTOCK 6

His usual ‘Steady Eddie’ game. Didn’t get forward the way he can do, but did his job defensively.

WILL VAULKS 7

Filled in at centre-back when Ajayi departed and coped admirably, although one loose header let in Brett Pitman for a shot.

TOM ADEYEMI 8

Yet another goal for the midfielder who loves to run forward and attack. Didn’t neglect his other duties and his physical presence kept Ipswich at bay at times.

RICHIE SMALLWOOD 6

Reads the game well, breaks up the opposition’s play and looks assured in front of the back four. I’d give him a new deal.

DANNY WARD 5

Saw his early penalty saved and stayed off at half-time after damaging his hamstring. Unlikely to play again this season.

CARLTON MORRIS 5

Hasn’t kicked on as much as he might have done after a bright start to his Millers loan spell. No goal in his seven appearances.

JON TAYLOR 7

Guilty of an awful miss late on and too often there’s no end product to all his running. But he’s always looking to attack and you wouldn’t want to play against him.

Substitutes:

ALEX BRAY 5

A half-time replacement for Ward. Not his day to shine. If he adds some physicality to his pace in pre-season, he could be one to watch next year.

ANTHONY FORDE 6

Joined the action when Ajayi departed and was an attacking threat. A late shot went just wide.

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS

Came on in the 71st minute for Morris and made an impact. The Millers looked more dangerous after his introduction.

Subs not used: Price, Belaid, Purrington, Newell.

IPSWICH (4-1-4-1): Gerken 7; Emmanuel 6, Chambers 6, Smith 6, Kenlock 6; Diagouraga 5 (Bru 75); Rowe 7 (Sears 85), Bishop 5 (Moore 63, 7), Dozzell 5, Samuel 6; Pitman 6. Subs not used: Bialkowski, Digby, Skuse, Ward.

Goals: Adeyemi 79 (Rotherham).

Referee: Jeremy Simpson 5

Attendance: 8,266 (704)

