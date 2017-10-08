Search

Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 1-0 win at Rochdale

Richie Towell goes close to scoring
The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, delivers his verdict on the performances at Spotland.

ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 7

Assured. Crucial diving punch away just before half-time when Ian Henderson was about to pull the trigger on Steven Davies’ cross.

SHAUN CUMMINGS 7

Unhurried and solid. Does the right thing and takes up the right positions.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 7

His best game for a month. No-one doubts he can play. Here, the physicality and doggedness were there too.

RICHARD WOOD 8

Wrecking Ball scored the winner and organised Rotherham’s best defensive display of the season. A leader.

JOE MATTOCK 7

Stuck to his task well and Rochdale right-flank dangerman Matty Done was taken off.

DARREN POTTER 8

Class and composure. King Kieffer is grabbing the headlines but Potter has also been a brilliant summer signing.

RICHIE TOWELL 8

Has a Premier League touch. Unlucky not to score. Creative in attack and doesn’t shirk in defence.

ANTHONY FORDE 7

A tireless worker. His corner set up Richard Wood’s winner.

LEE FRECKLINGTON

Off in the third minute. Fingers crossed the injury isn’t serious.

RYAN WILLIAMS 8

Always a threat in possession. Dale had to resort to fouling him. Effective and full of effort.

KIEFFER MOORE 7

Not his greatest day but still gave the Dale defence plenty of trouble.

Substitutes:

WILL VAULKS 7

On very early for Lee Frecklington and competed well throughout.

SEMI AJAYI

An 88th-minute replacement for Anthony Forde as Rotherham made sure they saw out the game.

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS

Used in time added on when Kieffer could do no Moore.

Subs not used: Price, Emmanuel, Ball, Yates.

Goals: Wood 57 (Rotherham).

ROCHDALE (4-2-1-3): Lillis 7; Daniels 7, McGahey 6, McNulty 6, Bunney 6; Camps 5 (Inman 71) Williams 6; Rathbone 5 (Andrew 61, 6); Done 6 (Slew 81), Davies 7, Henderson 6. Subs not used: Rafferty, Ntlhe, Williams, Moore.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire) 8.

Attendance: 4,133 (1,221).

