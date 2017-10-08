Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 1-0 win at Rochdale

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, delivers his verdict on the performances at Spotland.
ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)
RICHARD O’DONNELL 7
Assured. Crucial diving punch away just before half-time when Ian Henderson was about to pull the trigger on Steven Davies’ cross.
SHAUN CUMMINGS 7
Unhurried and solid. Does the right thing and takes up the right positions.
MICHAEL IHIEKWE 7
His best game for a month. No-one doubts he can play. Here, the physicality and doggedness were there too.
RICHARD WOOD 8
Wrecking Ball scored the winner and organised Rotherham’s best defensive display of the season. A leader.
JOE MATTOCK 7
Stuck to his task well and Rochdale right-flank dangerman Matty Done was taken off.
DARREN POTTER 8
Class and composure. King Kieffer is grabbing the headlines but Potter has also been a brilliant summer signing.
RICHIE TOWELL 8
Has a Premier League touch. Unlucky not to score. Creative in attack and doesn’t shirk in defence.
ANTHONY FORDE 7
A tireless worker. His corner set up Richard Wood’s winner.
LEE FRECKLINGTON
Off in the third minute. Fingers crossed the injury isn’t serious.
RYAN WILLIAMS 8
Always a threat in possession. Dale had to resort to fouling him. Effective and full of effort.
KIEFFER MOORE 7
Not his greatest day but still gave the Dale defence plenty of trouble.
Substitutes:
WILL VAULKS 7
On very early for Lee Frecklington and competed well throughout.
SEMI AJAYI
An 88th-minute replacement for Anthony Forde as Rotherham made sure they saw out the game.
JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS
Used in time added on when Kieffer could do no Moore.
Subs not used: Price, Emmanuel, Ball, Yates.
Goals: Wood 57 (Rotherham).
ROCHDALE (4-2-1-3): Lillis 7; Daniels 7, McGahey 6, McNulty 6, Bunney 6; Camps 5 (Inman 71) Williams 6; Rathbone 5 (Andrew 61, 6); Done 6 (Slew 81), Davies 7, Henderson 6. Subs not used: Rafferty, Ntlhe, Williams, Moore.
Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire) 8.
Attendance: 4,133 (1,221).
Almost Done!
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.