Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Bristol City clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at Ashton Gate.

ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 7

Four matches into his Rotherham United career, the goalkeeper is looking more assured with every passing game. Two cracking saves.

STEPHEN KELLY 6

The legs aren’t what they once were, but a solid show from the experienced right-back.

SEMI AJAYI 7

Won his battle with Tammy Abraham. A little raw at times, but a big, mobile, powerful presence in only his second Championship game.

RICHARD WOOD 6

More wholehearted defending, although a ragged clearance set in motion the events that led to Bristol City’s goal.

BEN PURRINGTON 7

A big test in his first second-tier outing against David Cotterill and came through it with flying colours.

RICHIE SMALLWOOD 7

The usual. Diligent, disciplined and often the man to break up the home side’s attacks.

ANTHONY FORDE 6

More of an attacking influence than in recent games, plus the high workrate we’ve come to expect.

WILL VAULKS 6

Never a lack of effort with this man. Needs to be more careful with the ball near his own penalty box.

JOE NEWELL 7

The Millers’ biggest threat. Would have been an 8 had he maintained his first-half standards to the end.

JOE MATTOCK 6

Adapted well to an unfamiliar midfield role. Was blowing a bit by the time he came off, mind!

DANNY WARD 5

Maybe all the transfer speculation has had an effect. Missed a good chance and not at his best.

SUBSTITUTES:

JERRY YATES 5

On in the 63rd minute for Joe Mattock but was unable to make a mark.

JON TAYLOR 6

Added attacking thrust when he replaced Anthony Forde on 68 minutes but his crossing was wayward.

DEXTER BLACKSTOCK

An 86th-minute replacement for Stephen Kelly.

Subs not used: Bilboe, Allan, Bray, Warren.

Bristol City (4-2-3-1): Giefer 6; Little 6 (Paterson 58, 6), Wright 6, Flint 7, Golbourne 6; Hegeler 7, Pack 6; Cotterill 6, Tomlin 5 (Taylor 58, 5), Bryan 6; Abraham 5 (Djuric 58, 6). Subs not used: Fielding, Vyner, Brownhill, O’Dowda.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside) 9.

Attendance: 18,737 (210).

