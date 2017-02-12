Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Blackburn Rovers clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances in the 1-1 draw at New York Stadium.
ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)
RICHARD O’DONNELL 7
Two terrific saves from a goalkeeper who is starting to look the part for the Millers. He thought he was impeded as Blackburn’s equaliser went in.
STEPHEN KELLY 6
Scored the own goal, but boss Paul Warne wasn’t blaming him. Otherwise, he was relatively sound.
SEMI AJAYI 7
Raw and prone to one or two mistakes, but has the size, pace and mobility to make up for them. Home debut.
RICHARD WOOD 6
His battle with Sam Gallagher and Danny Graham finished about even.
BEN PURRINGTON 6
Another home debutant. Rotherham have found a player. Didn’t shine, but evidence of quick feet, intelligence, good positional play and athleticism.
RICHIE SMALLWOOD 8
Excellent, particularly in the second half when he kept Rotherham moving forward while still protecting his back four.
ANTHONY FORDE 4
Never imposed himself in the way a winger should try to do. Taken off at half-time.
TOM ADEYEMI 7
A welcome return after illness. The Millers have missed his physicality and ability to drive forward and get beyond the ball.
JOE NEWELL 6
Much like the team as a whole ... poor in the first half, better in the second.
JON TAYLOR 7
Always having a go, and he’s to be admired for that. More poise and thinking wouldn’t go amiss though.
DANNY WARD 6
Hardly seen in the first half, much more of a threat after the break.
Subs used:
JERRY YATES 6
Replaced Anthony Forde and strengthened Rotherham as an attacking force.
WILL VAULKS
A replacement in the 77th minute for a tiring Tom Adeyemi.
Subs not used: Bilboe, Mattock, Blackstock, Bray, Ekstrand.
Blackburn (4-4-2): Steele 6; Nyambe 5 (Akpan 65, 6), Lenihan 6, Mulgrew 6, Williams 6; Feeney 5 (Mahoney 69, 7), Lowe 6, Bennett 8, Conway 5 (Emnes 69, 7); Gallagher 6, Graham 6. Subs not used: Raya, Joao, Guthrie, Brown.
Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands) 7.
Attendance: 9,438 (1,195).
