Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Blackburn Rovers clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances in the 1-1 draw at New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 7

Two terrific saves from a goalkeeper who is starting to look the part for the Millers. He thought he was impeded as Blackburn’s equaliser went in.

STEPHEN KELLY 6

Scored the own goal, but boss Paul Warne wasn’t blaming him. Otherwise, he was relatively sound.

SEMI AJAYI 7

Raw and prone to one or two mistakes, but has the size, pace and mobility to make up for them. Home debut.

RICHARD WOOD 6

His battle with Sam Gallagher and Danny Graham finished about even.

BEN PURRINGTON 6

Another home debutant. Rotherham have found a player. Didn’t shine, but evidence of quick feet, intelligence, good positional play and athleticism.

RICHIE SMALLWOOD 8

Excellent, particularly in the second half when he kept Rotherham moving forward while still protecting his back four.

ANTHONY FORDE 4

Never imposed himself in the way a winger should try to do. Taken off at half-time.

TOM ADEYEMI 7

A welcome return after illness. The Millers have missed his physicality and ability to drive forward and get beyond the ball.

JOE NEWELL 6

Much like the team as a whole ... poor in the first half, better in the second.

JON TAYLOR 7

Always having a go, and he’s to be admired for that. More poise and thinking wouldn’t go amiss though.

DANNY WARD 6

Hardly seen in the first half, much more of a threat after the break.

Subs used:

JERRY YATES 6

Replaced Anthony Forde and strengthened Rotherham as an attacking force.

WILL VAULKS

A replacement in the 77th minute for a tiring Tom Adeyemi.

Subs not used: Bilboe, Mattock, Blackstock, Bray, Ekstrand.

Blackburn (4-4-2): Steele 6; Nyambe 5 (Akpan 65, 6), Lenihan 6, Mulgrew 6, Williams 6; Feeney 5 (Mahoney 69, 7), Lowe 6, Bennett 8, Conway 5 (Emnes 69, 7); Gallagher 6, Graham 6. Subs not used: Raya, Joao, Guthrie, Brown.

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands) 7.

Attendance: 9,438 (1,195).

