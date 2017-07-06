Rotherham United: No Millers deal for Trotter as Warne confirms Emmanuel and Moore interest

Midfield trialist Liam Trotter has failed to win a contract with Rotherham United.

The 28-year-old had been training with the Millers in pre-season after parting company with Bolton Wanderers.

But manager Paul Warne, who confirmed his interest in Ipswich Town duo Josh Emmanuel and Kieffer Moore, has decided not to offer the player a deal, believing he already has strong options in the middle of the park with Lee Frecklington, Will Vaulks and Darren Potter.

“There’s nothing happening with Liam,” Warne told The Star. “I had him in to look at him.

“Our central midfielders, Vaulks, Frecks and Potter - and Joe Newell can also play in that role - are three of my better players really. It’s difficult to get in front of them and I didn’t see Liam getting in front of them.

“If I was to sign another midfielder, I would probably want something different to what I’ve got. He did well. He’s trained really well. He’s in good shape. He’s a good man.

Josh Emmanuel

“But I didn’t see him being better than what we had and I’m not going to add players just for the sake of it. I wished him all the best and he isn’t training with us now.”

Rotherham would like to bring Ipswich right-back Emmanuel and striker Moore to New York Stadium on loan.

“There are still possibilities there,” the boss said. “There are possibilities with a few players and they are certainly two of them.”

Emmanuel, 19, and Moore, 24, are in Ireland with Ipswich on tour.

Kieffer Moore

The Millers open their programme of summer friendlies on Saturday against non-league Parkgate, before heading to Austria for an eight-day camp during which they are scheduled to play two matches.

Fixtures have been lined up against Austrian side Floridsdorfer AC next Tuesday and Hungarian team Soproni VSE the following Saturday.

New signings Michael Ihiekwe, Darren Potter, Ryan Williams, David Ball and Jamie Proctor are all impressing in training and set for their first action in a Rotherham shirt.

“I’ve been pleased with pre-season so far,” Warne said. “We’ve done a lot more ballwork than the players probably thought we would, and there are no injury worries, which is good. I think they all thought I was going to run them to death.

“Everyone has come back in a good state. The new lads are doing really well. On the data the other day, the GPS and all that, two of them were in the top five.

“The lads all like them. There are no big-timers or anything like that. Their personalities are all good. They’ve settled in pretty well.

“Follow that up with Austria and it will help them bond even more. It looks good. I’m pleased.”

Former Rotherham right-back Frazer Richardson is training with Warne’s men and likely to feature against Parkgate but won’t be part of the tour to Austria.