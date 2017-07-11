Rotherham United: Moore on the mark in tour opener ... Floridsdorfer AC 1 Millers 7

Giant targetman Kieffer Moore marked his Rotherham United debut with two goals as the Millers opened their Austria tour with a comprehensive win.

The 6ft 5in targetman was on target with a 35th-minute bullet header and a shot six minutes before the break in the 7-1 triumph at Austria First League side Floridsdorfer AC.

Moore has joined on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town and played for the first hour before manager Paul Warne changed virtually his entire line-up.

Another new boy, attacker David Ball, smashed the Millers into the lead in the 12th minute as he scored his third goal in just two outings.

Jon Taylor made it 4-0 at half-time before the home team scored from the spot after a Richard Wood foul.

Further goals came from Michael Ihiekwe on 63 minutes, Jonson Clarke-Harris (67) and Lee Frecklington (86).

The Millers played the closing stages with 10 men when they chose to bring off Taylor, who has had a hip injury, after 77 minutes.

Millers (First 60 minutes, 4-4-1-1): Price; Fisher, Dominic Ball, Wood, Purrington; Forde (Taylor 15), Potter, Vaulks, Newell; David Ball; Moore.

Millers (last 30 minutes, 3-4-1-2): O’Donnell; Dominic Ball, Ihiekwe, Mattock; Taylor, Potter, Frecklington, Bray; Yates; Proctor, Clarke-Harris.

Click here for more Millers news