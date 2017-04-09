Rotherham United: Millers words exchanged over Lewis Price incident

Manager Paul Warne hinted at the dressing-room anger being directed at Lewis Price after the goalkeeper’s moment of madness cost Rotherham United a draw in their Championship clash at Wigan Athletic.

Goalkeeper Price jumped on the back of Nick Powell deep into time added on at the DW Stadium when the score was 2-2 and the Latics substitute fired in the winner from the subsequent free-kick.

The relegated Millers were on the brink of only their second away point of the season until their shot-stopper’s last-gasp rush of blood.

“I’m pretty raw. I don’t want to say things I’m going to regret,” Warne said.

“Lewis has said something in there, but I’ll have to keep that in the dressing room. I can’t talk about what goes on in there.

“There were some words being said by all of us. That’s all I can say.

“To concede in the 97th minute is gut-wrenching, to say the least.”

Price reacted after Powell had impeded him as he was preparing to kick the ball downfield.

The loss means Rotherham have now gone a full year without an away victory. Their last success came at MK Dons, 4-0, on April 9 2016, which effectively sealed their second-tier safety.

“The overall performance away from home was competitive,” said Warne, who was confirmed as permanent boss last Wednesday after a spell in caretaker charge.

The Millers have lost 32 matches this season, including the last 10 on the trot, and the new manager said: “It’s an horrendous learning curve, this run we’re on. We were 6-1 to come here and win, which is big odds for a two-horse race.

“We scored twice but couldn’t keep the ball out of our net. Our away form has been disappointing and we haven’t scored many goals, but I thought that today we were set up right.”

Click here for more Millers news