Rotherham United: Millers wait on Sheffield United over Matt Done

Rotherham United are ready to make their move for Matt Done if and when Sheffield United decide the forward can leave Bramall Lane.

The Millers, who hope to next week announce the signings of midfielder Ryan Williams and striker David Ball, admit they’re interested in the Blades flyer who played a part in Chris Wilder’s side marching to the League One title last season.

There has been contact between the two sides, but the next step is down to the parent club who have transfer-listed the 28-year-old despite him featuring enough times in their promotion campaign to trigger a contract extension.

“That will probably be one that bubbles away until Sheffield United know what they want to do,” Rotherham first-team coach Matt Hamshaw told The Star.

“We know where we are with it. At this moment in time, he’s a Sheffield United player. They need to see what they want to do with him. We do like the player.

“It’s one where the plates are still spinning. It’s not crashed on the floor yet. I think that will be one, probably, where it will be later on in pre-season when we get to know just how it turns out.

Ryan Williams

The Millers should wrap up the capture of Fleetwood Town striker Ball after a medical next week, while former Barnsley midfield man Williams could arrive at New York Stadium before then.

That deal, which had been anticipated to happen this week, is now more likely to be completed after the weekend.

Rotherham are prepared to take Done, who won’t be short of option after making 35 appearances last term, on a full-time or temporary basis.

“It could be a season-long loan or a permanent deal; whatever fits,” Hamshaw said. “It depends on Sheffield United really. They might say he’s surplus to requirements, which might lead to something for him which then might open the door to us taking him permanently.

David Ball

“Everything is in their court at the minute. We’re speaking to clubs all the time about players, and he’s certainly one who is on our list and who we’re interested in.”

So far this summer, the Millers have brought in two new boys, centre-half Michael Ihiekwe and midfield playmaker Darren Potter.

Meanwhile, Hamshaw has confirmed he will be part of manager Paul Warne’s coaching set-up in League One next season.

“I’ll be staying on as a first-team coach and also be involved in development as well,” he said.

“I’ll be doing individual work with the younger pros coming through and working with the first team with Richie (assistant boss and coach Barker) and Warney.

“I’ll be out there on the training ground every day with the first team.”

