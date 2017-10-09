Rotherham United: Millers sweat on Frecklington injury diagnosis

High-flying Rotherham United were today waiting on the injury verdict on Lee Frecklington, amid fears the captain may be facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Millers won 1-0 at Rochdale to move into fourth place in League One on Saturday, but their skipper limped out of proceedings at Spotland after just three minutes.

The 32-year-old, who has suffered cruel luck with injuries for the past three seasons, was undergoing tests this morning, with manager Paul Warne hoping the midfield man hasn’t damaged his hamstring.

“We are not sure if it is his back or hamstring,” Warne said. “I am hoping it is something that has tweaked in his back which has caused a bit of pain in his hamstring.

“If he’s pulled his hamstring, then he’ll be out for a lengthy time. Obviously, I hope that isn’t the case.”

Frecklington has featured in every league match for Rotherham this season. The one piece of good news is that he hasn’t hurt the ankle or calf which have proved so problematic in the past.

Joe Newell

Fellow midfielder Joe Newell missed the Millers’ sixth win in their last eight games, at Dale, because of a quad niggle but should be back in contention for this Saturday’s home clash with eighth-placed Scunthorpe United.

Newell was due to start at Spotland until he felt a twinge during shooting practice on Friday.

“After training, he complained a little bit of a tight quad,” Warne revealed. “We had our meeting at the hotel before the game and he said he could still feel it but thought he would be all right.

“But there was no point me taking a risk with him. He might have had to come off after 10 minutes and then been out for six weeks.

Paul Warne

“It would be pointless having a good squad if you did that, so I didn’t take the risk with him. He will be fine for the weekend.”

Anthony Forde came into the side and it was from his corner that Rotherham scored their 57th-minute winner through centre-half Richard Wood.

The triumph over Dale was only the second time this season the Millers have won on the road this term, and Warne saw the funny side when a 1,200-plus away following taunted home supporters.

“I thought it was a bit odd when they were singing about how rubbish Rohdale must be for us to be winning away,” he grinned. “I don’t think that psychologically helps the team!

“It’s comedy gold, though, don’t get me wrong!”

Click here for more Millers news