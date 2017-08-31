Rotherham United: Millers striker Proctor sidelined until April

Rotherham United today ruled out Jamie Proctor for most of the season as the striker prepares to undergo surgery on his serious knee injury.

The centre-forward suffered cruciate ligament damage in last Saturday’s League One clash with Charlton Athletic and will have an operation tomorrow.

Manager Paul Warne says it will be April at the earliest before the £75,000 summer signing from Bolton Wanderers is ready for first-team action again.

“It’s bad news on Procs,” the Millers boss said. “Regrettably, I think he’s out for the majority of the season.

“Best-case scenario is that he will come back with a month to go. I know he will look after himself. I know he will train and do everything. He’s a brilliant kid. I feel sorry for him. I wouldn’t have thought we’ll see him on the grass until April.”

The transfer window closes tonight and Warne is looking to bring in a new frontman to replace Proctor as well as sign a centre-half.

The manager added: “For any squad to lose one of their talisman, so to speak, is a massive blow. His performance at Huddersfield, his 45 minutes there in the Carabao Cup, was probably the best I’ve seen from a Rotherham number nine for years and years.

“It’s a massive blow for us and them. That’s the nature of the beast we’re in. Injuries happen all the time and it gives somebody else a chance.”

Any possibility of striker Jonson Clarke-Harris going out on loan hinges on the Millers bringing in a forward first.

With Rotherham having signed goalkeeper Marek Rodak from Fulham yesterday, there is a chance that one of their existing keepers - Richard O’Donnell, Lewis Price and Laurence Bilboe - could leave.

Click here for more Millers news