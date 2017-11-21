Rotherham United: Millers still to put their January price on Kieffer Moore

Rotherham United have yet to decide how much they’re willing to pay when the bidding war for hitman Kieffer Moore kicks off in the New Year.

The loan striker has bagged 13 goals in 18 League One appearances for the Millers to become one of the hottest properties in English football.

Parent club Ipswich Town plan to recall him in January and Tractor Boys boss Mick McCarthy says a “bonkers” offer could tempt the Championship outfit to sell the centre-forward who cost them just £10,000 when they signed him from Forest Green 11 months ago.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said: “I don’t know what a bonkers bid is for Kieffer. I don’t know if a bonkers bid is £200,000, £500,000. I just don’t know.

“I haven’t had that conversation with the chairman (Tony Stewart) to see how far he wants to go. I presume there will be a few bidding and it will be open.

“It’s hard to translate what bonkers means in figures, but I would like to think we will try to keep him.”

A host of clubs are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old frontman who is the leading scorer in the Football League.

The player has said he would be happy to remain at AESSEAL New York and complete his season-long loan spell, but McCarthy has other ideas.

Warne added: “Obviously we would like to bid and keep him here, but not if it goes unrealistic. If a club come in and bid over a million pounds, then I can’t imagine us being involved. But then again we might be.”

Moore is out of contract at Portman Road in the summer but Ipswich have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Meanwhile, video evidence has shown the Millers should have had a penalty in the second half of last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Shrewsbury Town. Footage clearly shows Town winger Shaun Walley controlling the ball with his arm inside the box before the visitors went on to score a 93rd-minute winner.

Academy striker Josh Kayode, 17, has signed his first professional deal with Rotherham, tying himself to the club until 2020.

Saturday’s home clash with promotion favourites Wigan Athletic has been designated a ‘Kids for a Quid’ fixture.

Under-12s can watch the match for £1 as long as they sit next to a parent or guardian and season-ticket-holders can switch seats for free to take advantage of the offer.

