Rotherham United: Millers play David Ball waiting game

Rotherham United are resisting the temptation to rush back striker David Ball for tomorrow’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with Chesterfield.

Boss Paul Warne was keen to give the summer signing his first taste of action since the 5-1 League win over Walsall three weeks ago.

But the Millers will wait until the weekend’s visit to Rochdale before including the centre-forward, who has been out through illness and a hamstring injury, in their squad again.

The 27-year-old has returned to full training, and his manager admitted: “I would love to throw him on for half an hour on Tuesday. The medical people think he should train for a few more days.

“I’ll have to do as they wish and probably leave him until Saturday.”

Ball was a big signing for Rotherham after he scored 14 goals for Fleetwood Town last term, but he has endured a stop-start start to his career at AESSEAL New York Stadium, starting only three games so far.

“I feel for him,” Warne said. “He was the most impressive player in pre-season and, around the place, everyone loves him. The fans haven’t had a good look at him yet. He has a lot to offer us.”

Young centre-half Manny Onariase will make his first senior appearance as Warne rings the changes for the New York visit of the League Two Spireites.

Rotherham moved up to eighth in the table with last Saturday’s victory over Northampton Town and the boss intends to rest some of his first-team regulars against Jack Lester’s side.

“There will be certain players I won’t risk in that encounter,” he said. “It will give fans a chance to look at a few players who have been on the periphery this season.

“I think there is a very good chance supporters will have their first sight of Manny Onariase in a first-team shirt. On a scale of one to 10, that prospect is about a 10!”

Goalkeeper Marek Rodak is on international duty with Slovakia and will miss the Millers’ next two matches.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7pm rather than the usual 7.45pm for league games.

Click here for more Millers news