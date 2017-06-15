Rotherham United: Millers negotiating hard as summer bids for Danny Ward soar beyond £1 million

Rotherham United are holding out for the best possible price as Danny Ward’s time at the club draws to a close.

The striker is a wanted man and the League One Millers are in a strong bargaining position after activating their option to extend his contract until next summer.

Rotherham acknowledge that now is right time to sell as the forward’s value would only diminish the closer he came to the end of his deal at New York Stadium.

At least two Championship clubs - one of which is believed to be Cardiff City - have submitted substantial offers for the 26-year-old who scored 12 goals in a side heading for relegation in the second tier last season.

“He’s still here. It’s one that probably will happen,” first-team coach Matt Hamshaw told The Star. “There have been a lot of ‘tos and fros’ in terms of the valuation of the player.”

The Star understands the bidding has reached well in excess of £1 million, although former club Huddersfield Town are entitled to a slice of the fee because of a sell-on clause,

Rotherham are continuing to negotiate with sides interested in the frontman who cost the Millers nothing when he joined them from the West Yorkshire outfit in January 2015.

“I think it’s one that will happen, but when it happens we’re not 100 per cent sure about at this time,” Hamshaw added. “There is a lot of dialogue with other clubs.”

