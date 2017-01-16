Rotherham United: Millers look to tie up Diagouraga loan switch

Rotherham United are hoping to close a deal for Leeds United midfielder Toumani Diagouraga this week.

Millers caretaker manager Paul Warne admits he is a fan of the 29-year-old who is out of favour at Elland Road.

Lee Frecklington

The Star understands there have been talks about a loan move until the end of the season, although there is no guarantee at this stage it will happen.

Warne has refused to discuss his interest, saying it would be “disrespectful” to Leeds, but he has talked of wanting more “pace and power” in his side and 6ft 2in Diagouraga provides both.

Rotherham want to strengthen their midfield after the departures of Greg Halford and Jake Forster-Caskey and with skipper Lee Frecklington scheduled to have an ankle operation yesterday and ruled out for several weeks.

French-born Diagouraga had a brief loan spell with the Millers, who travel to Newcastle United in the Championship on Saturday, in 2007 before going on to make his mark at Brentford.

He left the Bees to join Leeds on a two-and-a-half-year contract a year ago but has made only 18 league appearnces for the West Yorkshire side and hasn’t featured this season since the opening weekend in August.

