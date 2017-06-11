Rotherham United: Millers look away from Matt Godden as they prepare to make signings

Rotherham United are on the brink of their first striker signing of the summer but have cooled their interest in another attacking target.

Barring last-minute hitches, Fleetwood Town’s David Ball is expected to be unveiled in Millers colours early next week.

David Ball

However, the chances of the club landing Stevenage FC hot-shot Matt Godden have receded.

League One Rotherham, admirers of the 25-year-old who hit 21 goals in 43 appearances last season, believe the asking price is too high for a player who is unproven beyond League Two.

“He was on our list of targets but the price has escalated,” assistant manager Richie Barker told The Star. “It’s one we’ll keep watching.”

Godden, who began his career at Scunthorpe United, signed a new two-year contract at Broadhall Way last November so Stevenage can demand big money for their top scorer who they plucked from non-league when he bagged 30 goals for Ebbsfleet United in the 2015/16 campaign.

The Millers look to have fought off competition from several other clubs to capture Ball, who netted 14 times as Fleetwood reached the League One play-offs last term.

The ex-Manchester City youngster has other options, but Rotherham meant business when they went in with their approach and impressed the 27-year-old.

He should shortly become the first of three frontmen boss Paul Warne intends to being to New York Stadium before next season kicks off in August.

“I am still looking for some more firepower at the top of the pitch,” Warne said.

“I have worked out that I will need around 70 goals to get into the top six. Everyone is looking for that 25-goals-a-season striker, which we have attempted to get, but obviously that isn’t easy.

“Even if you had an unlimited pot of gold and I said to you now get me a number nine who can get me 25 goals, the list would still be only around three or four.”

Another potential arrival next week is ex-MK Dons midfielder Darren Potter, while Warne is hoping a second midfield man will also come through the door.

Meanwhile, Barker said there had been no firm enquiries about players in the Rotherham squad.

When asked about interest, he said: “There hasn’t been any.

“There’s probably been a bit of agent activity. They’ll be ringing round other clubs to see if there is any interest in players.

“Basically, the way it works is that one or two players will see other players coming in and think ‘I’m not going to get a game. I’ll get my agent on the case’.

“And then you get the odd one coming back saying: ‘So and so might be interested in somebody.’

“I don’t expect a great deal of interest in terms of our players going anywhere else.”

