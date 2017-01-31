Rotherham United: Millers loan Norwich striker Carlton Morris

Rotherham United have completed the signing of Norwich City striker Carlton Morris on loan for the rest of the season.

And Millers boss Paul Warne has likened the 21-year-old to former fan favourite Alex Revell.

“The best way to explain his game is like a young Revs,” Warne told the Millers' official website

“He’s really mobile, direct and he wants to get a goal.

"He can play in a three up front or a two and he's even led the line on his own.

“He's really hard-working and really athletic which is what I want.

"He's a good age and he's friends with Tom Adeyemi here, so Tom knows him and has explained how the club works and he's really keen to come in and play.

“He went on loan to Hamilton last year and scored a lot of goals and he's a real handful.

"I spoke to him and told him the way we play.

"We create chances and we're excellent at home especially and we're pretty direct and the strikers are expected to work hard but get their rewards.

“He's really to come here and join in and help us with this fight.”

Morris has made one senior appearance for Norwich in the Championship earlier this season and he also featured in four games for the Canaries' U23 side in the Checkatrade Trophy, scoring once.

He spent last season on loan at Hamilton Academical, scoring eight goals in 33 appearances, 27 of which were starts.

The former England U19 international is Warne's fifth January signing following Richard O'Donnell, Alex Bray, Semi Ajayi and Ben Purrington into the New York Stadium.