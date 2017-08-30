Rotherham United: Millers land new goalkeeper

Rotherham United today made summer signing No 9 as young Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak joined them on a loan deal until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old Slovak is on international duty and won’t be eligible for Sunday’s League One trip to Portsmouth.
But the youngster, who excelled during a spell at Accrington Stanley in League Two last season, arrives as an immediate first-team contender.
With three keepers - No 1 Richard O’Donnell and back-ups Lewis Price and Laurence Bilboe - already on the Millers books, it could be that one of that trio leave before the close of the transfer window tomorrow night.
Tomorrow is shaping up to be a busy day for Rotherham and manager Paul Warne. There could be two more incomings, a centre-half and possibly a striker, and departures from AESSEAL New York Stadium may also happen.
Rodak made 21 appearances for Accrington last term after completing a loan deal in January and made his Fulham debut earlier this month in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Wycombe Wanderers.
He is contracted to the Cottagers until the end of this season.
