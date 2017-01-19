Rotherham United: Millers land goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell

Rotherham United have made goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell their first signing of the January transfer window.

The shot-stopper, who had a loan spell with the Millers nine years ago, has signed from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old arrives on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

After coming through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield-born O’Donnell rose to prominence at Walsall before a move to the Robins.

He was highly rated at Ashton Gate but had dropped down the pecking order this season, playing 11 times.

He is likely to go straight into the squad for Saturday’s clash at Championship leaders Newcastle United.