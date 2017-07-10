Rotherham United: Millers keep looking as Moore becomes new boy No 6

Rotherham United’s summer recruitment could have another twist after Paul Warne boosted his squad with his sixth pre-season signing today.

Striker Kieffer Moore agreed a season-long loan from Ipswich Town before linking up with his new club who are on an eight-day training camp in Austria.

Training in Austria

His Ipswich teammate, right-back Josh Emmanuel, is also expected to agree a similar deal at New York Stadium and boss Warne is pleased how the Millers are looking ahead of the forthcoming League One campaign.

However, the manager hasn’t ruled out entering the transfer market again if the right players become available.

“We’re keeping an eye on anything else that could strengthen the team going forward,” he said. “But the squad is already looking competitive.”

Centre-forward Moore, aged 24 and 6ft 5in tall, is expected to make his debut in tomorrow evening’s friendly against Floridsdorfer AC who play in the Austrian First League.

Warne has spoken of his desire for competition for places up front and Moore will battle for a starting role next term with another new boy, Jamie Proctor, who completed his switch to South Yorkshire from Bolton Wanderers last week.

Proctor opened his account with two goals in last Saturday’s 6-2 win over Parkgate and is relishing the trip to Austria where the Millers will also play Hungarian side Soproni VSE this weekend.

“It’s good for team bonding, particularly with five or six new signings,” he said. “It’s beneficial for the new lads. You get to know everyone a lot better because you’re spending every second of every day with them.

“You get the fitness in. There will be two of three sessions a day and then you’ve obviously got games as well.

“I daresay there will be some initiation ceremonies for the new lads. I’m not looking forward to that! There might be a song to sing!”

Ipswich announced last week that a double deal for Moore and Emmanuel, 19, was likely, but Emmanuel’s switch has yet to be confirmed and he isn’t part of Rotherham’s pre-season tour.

All of the Millers’ new arrivals, including striker David Ball, midfielders Ryan Williams and Darren Potter and centre-half Michael Ihiekwe, will be given game-time this week.

Moore who joined Town in January from non-league Forest Green, scored for the Tractor Boys on their trip to Ireland in a 5-0 victory over Drogheda before heading for the airport.

“He has come out to Austria and he has got on with the lads straight away,” Warne said.

“He flew straight out here from Dublin to join up with us. I really liked him when I saw him play and when I met him I liked his attitude.

“He is another positive kid to have around the place. He wants to come here and help us. He has plenty of ability and I really like the way we are shaping up now up top.”

Young striker Jerry Yates is back in training after a groin problem and winger Jon Taylor’s hip complaint is thought to be only a short-term issue.

Click here for more Millers news