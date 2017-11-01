Rotherham United: Millers defender Cummings frustrated by league break

Defender Shaun Cummings is focusing on Rotherham United’s impending FA Cup clash but admits he’d prefer the Millers to be in league action instead.

Rotherham have slipped out of the League One play-off places after picking up just a point from their last three matches.

Shaun Cummings

And Cummings would like the chance to arrest that run rather than go to League Two Crewe Alexandra on Saturday for a first-round knockout tie.

“In terms of it coming at the wrong time, potentially yeah,” the right-back said. “You want to get back into the league and rectify the blip in form. It would have been nice to have a League One game to put things right.”

The Millers had climbed as high as fourth before their recent dip and Cummings, who won promotion from the third tier with Millwall last season, likes what he has seen since joining the club in the summer.

“I am enjoying my time here. I’m playing a good few games,” he said. “The manager, staff and players are all good people and that is the environment you need. I have had that before when I have got promotion with other teams in my career.”

Rotherham, now in seventh spot, suffered a rare home loss when they were beaten 3-1 by lowly Gillingham last weekend.

“Everyone within the club, from the staff down to players, wants to do well,” Cummings said. “There is disappointment after Gillingham. What is important is how you move forward from it.

“We never go into a game like Gillingham thinking it is going to be easy. Those are probably the most difficult games because the teams at the bottom don’t want to be there, obviously. We just had a bad day.

“It was very disappointing. We know what we are capable of and to lose at home after a good run of form is always difficult to take. They scored from two set-pieces and we are going to have to look at that.”

Boss Paul Warne kept his squad behind closed doors for 40 minutes after the match as management and players conducted a dressing-room inquest.

“No-one wants to lose at home,” said Cummings. “We just spoke about where we went wrong and how we can move on.”

The Millers are in FA Youth Cup action tonight against Bottesford at AESSEAL New York Stadium, kick-off 7pm. Admission is £5 (£2.50 concessions) and fans can park in the stadium car-park for £2.

Goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell, centre-half Richard Wood and left-back Joe Mattock will be in the Club Shop tomorrow from 2pm for an autograph and photograph session with supporters.