Rotherham United: Millers boss Warne to ask McCarthy for Kieffer answer

The Rotherham United future of loan hot-shot Kieffer Moore could become clearer in the next few days.

Millers manager Paul Warne is planning to talk to Mick McCarthy, boss of the striker’s Championship parent club, Ipswich Town.

The 6ft 5in hitman has banged in 10 goals in 14 matches in Rotherham’s rise to fourth in the League One table and the club are hoping he sees out his season-long deal at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I’ll probably leave it until after the weekend. I’ll let Mick have their game first,” said Warne, who takes his side to Oxford United on Saturday.

“I’ll speak to him and see if I can know which way the water is flowing, if you see what I mean.”

Rotherham would love to make Moore’s move a permanent one. The fear is that the Tractor Boys will recall the 25-year-old in January or that other suitors come in with big-money bids during the transfer window.

McCarthy was at Kingsmeadow on Tuesday night watching his centre-forward play in Rotherham’s disappointing 3-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon which brought to an end a run of three straight wins.

Warne added: “If Mick says ‘he’s perfect for me, there’s no way you can have him’, that’s fine. I have got no issue with that. He’s already doing me a favour letting me have him. I’d be disappointed, obviously.

“He might say that he’s going to watch him a few more times, which I think will be his default answer. I can get a gauge, and I can also apologise for our first-half performance at Wimbledon!”

The Millers were without three midfield first-teamers in Darren Potter (heel), Lee Frecklington (back) and Jon Taylor (knee) against the Dons.

Frecklington and Taylor are back in full training and available for selection at the Kassam Stadium. Potter hasn’t been ruled out but Warne thinks he is unlikely to be ready in time.

Warne is likely to make changes after defensive errors in midweek cost Rotherham the chance of a point

The Oxford clash pits the Millers against old boy Wes Thomas, the striker who helped them win promotion from League One in 2014 and played in that year’s play-off final at Wembley.

“It will be good to see Wes again,” said Warne. “I was diappointed he left us at the end of that season because I thought he could have been good for us in the Championship. He went to Birmingham instead and didn’t play many games.

“He was a really hard worker and a great lad.”

