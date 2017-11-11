Rotherham United: Millers boss Warne’s five seconds of derby ecstasy

Relieved Paul Warne says the explosion of joy he experienced at Rotherham United’s last-gasp derby-day equaliser is what make the stresses of management worthwhile.

The Millers levelled against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium with only seconds of their League One clash remaining, sending their bumper away following into raptures.

The country’s top scorer, Kieffer Moore, bagged his 13th goal of the season to cancel out Richard Wood’s 62nd-minute own goal and earn a 1-1 draw.

“When people ask me why I get involved in football management, it is for those five seconds when we scored,” Warne said. “The rest of the time it is horrendous!

“To score a late goal is an amazing feeling. I thought the ref was going to blow for time.

“The game was a typical derby. I don’t think it was blessed with amazing football.”

Warne’s children go to school in Doncaster, and the boss thought of them at the final whistle.

“I know my son and daughter can go to school in Donny now and be reasonably proud,” he said. “They won’t get bullied until we play them again in about three months.

“Kieffer will go down as the hero. I was absolutely buzzing.”

Rotherham, cheered on by a 3,829-strong travelling contingent, hit the woodwork three times during the match, although they had to weather a spell of second-half Rovers pressure.

“Over 90 minutes, I thought a draw was a fair result,” Warne said. “When both sets of coaching staff watch the game back on Monday, they will say the same.”

