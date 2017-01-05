Rotherham United: Millers ‘aware’ of strike ace Omar Bogle

League Two strike sensation Omar Bogle is on Rotherham United’s radar, caretaker manager Paul Warne has admitted.

Centre-forward Bogle has hit 18 goals for Grimsby Town this season and is attracting interest from a raft of Championship clubs in the January transfer window.

Peter Odemwingie

Warne, who is hoping attacker Peter Odemwingie commits his future to the Millers, confirmed the 24-year-old had caught his attention.

“I’m well aware of him. I’m aware of anyone who scores a significant amount of goals,” he said.

Bogle was playing non-league football with Solihull Moors two seasons ago, but is now the prized asset of the Mariners.

Warne chose not to elborate, adding: “I don’t want to comment on individuals. If it was, I don’t know, Ipswich talking about how they wanted to sign Danny Ward, I wouldn’t be best pleased with (Town manager) Mick McCarthy.”

Odemwingie’s short-term contract runs out on January 25 and Warne has offered the former Premier League forward a deal until the end of the season.

The Nigeria World Cup veteran, aged 35, could be a key player for the Millers if Chelsea decide to recall Izzy Brown from his New York Stadium loan spell.

“I presume Peter’s going to sign it,” the interim boss said. “At the beginning of last week, he came up to me at the training ground and I said: ‘Have you spoken to your agent because the club’s been in contact with your agent?’. He said: ‘Yeah, thanks very much’, and shook my hand.

“That, to me, means he’s saying thanks for the extension. That’s how I read it. I presume it’s done or if it isn’t done it’s going to be done.”

