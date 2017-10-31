Rotherham United: Mattock madness earns Millers full-back derby ban

Angry manager Paul Warne slammed Joe Mattock for his moment of red-card madness as it emerged the defender will be banned for the South Yorkshire derby against Doncaster Rovers.

Mattock was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession in last Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat against Gillingham.

It was the left-back’s second dismissal of the season, which means he receives a two-match suspension rather than the normal one-game penalty.

He misses the League One showdown at the Keepmoat Stadium on November 11 and also the FA Cup tie at Crewe Alexandra this Saturday. The Millers play in the Checkatrade Trophy at Bradford in between those games but the Football Association doesn’t include that tournament in its disciplinary process.

“Joe’s played nearly 300 league games. He’s apologised to the group. But he should be better than that. I’m disappointed in him,” Warne said.

The 27-year-old scythed down Sean Clare in the 85th minute for his first caution, then needlessly clashed with opponents and pushed a Gills player in the ensuing melee to earn his second booking.

“The tackle was definitely a yellow card and then he’s reacted poorly,” Warne added. “I haven’t atually seen what he’s done to be sent off, but I can see him arguing with everyone around him.

“There’s nothing I can do about it now. People make mistakes, but I think Joe should be better than that, and he knows that. I accept his apology but it doesn’t make me any less disappointed in him.”

Mattock - who can play in the Checkatrade tie at Valley Parade on November 7 if selection -had gone into the Gillingham match on four bookings and one more caution away from a one-match ban.

Because he received two yellow cards in the same match, the earlier four bookings remain on his record when he makes his return.

The Millers were 2-1 down and looking for an equaliser but their 10 men conceded a third goal two minutes after Mattock’s departure.

“We just didn’t have enough quality in the final third,” said Warne after watching his side slip one place to sixth in the table.

“I don’t think we put enough crosses into the box to create chances. I’m well aware their goalkeeper (Tomas Holy) is massive, but at no time in the week did me and Rich (No 2 Barker) say to the players: ‘Do not cross the ball.’

“We were looking for the perfect pass all time and we gave the ball away too much. I’m disappointed with the defeat and conceding goals and also with the fact that we weren’t brave enough on the ball.”

Rotherham are taking a big following to the derby, with more than 3,200 tickets already sold.

Meanwhile, Millers chairman Tony Stewart is delighted AESSEAL New York Stadium has been chosen as the venue for the European Under-17s Championship Final next May.

New York is one of six stadiums staging games as world champions England compete on home soil.

“To have a major championship final here in Rotherham is fantastic news, not just for the club but the town as a whole,” Stewart said.

England’s U-17s play a friendly against Germany on November 14 at New York.

