Rotherham United Ladies launch five-year plan to rise up women’s football pyramid

Rotherham United Ladies have launched a five-year plan to move up the women’s football pyramid - with the dream of reaching the FA Women’s Super League.

Joint managers of their first team in the FA WPL Midlands Division One are James Leggitt and Chris Sanders who were appointed after the excellent work they did at Dronfield Town.

Sheffield FC goalkeeper Chris Butt is the goalkeeper coach of ambitious Rotherham United Ladies. Photo: James Williamson

Rotherham share the facilities at Roundwood Pavilion with Parkgate and the Millers academy. Existing off-the-field staff Chris James and UEFA B coach Simon Darke have been joined by Sheffield FC men’s Chris Butt (goalkeeper coach), Sarah Cowin (first team physio), Leon Dearns (strength and fitness) and Dan Waldron (PA and media). A new website (www.rulfc.com), Twitter (@RULFC_official) and Facebook (facebook.com/RotherhamUnitedLadiesFC) have been introduced.

The team are at home to league leaders Loughborough Foxes on Sunday (2pm).

The club liaise with the Rotherham United Community Support Trust manager Jamie Noble. Also, the support of the under 18’s manager David Corke has been huge and lead to five current under 18 players progressing into the first team set-up.

The new social media presence has already started to pay dividends with more enquiries coming in each week about games, new player interest, new links to local ladies and girls teams and even further afield with a request from a player within the LA Galaxy organisation to come along to some training sessions whilst she was in the country. Despite their unimpressive league form this season the club feel massive steps are being taken in the background to forge links in and around the community to create a pathway for girls of all ages to progress up the football pyramid and into a successful local ladies team that may just one day reach that utopia of the FA Women’s Super League!

The Under-18 are at home on Saturday, February 11 against Doncaster Belles, 10.30am KO, Kiveton Park, S26 6SQ, looking to keep their unbeaten record going.

For any further information regarding games, players, sponsorship or any general enquiries please contact the club on rotherhamunitedladiesfc@gmail.com or via social media.