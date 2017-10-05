Rotherham United: Kieffer plus one is Millers’ January striker list

Rotherham United are preparing to add to their strikeforce during the New Year transfer window whether nine-goal hitman Kieffer Moore stays or leaves, manager Paul Warne has revealed.

The Millers intend to sign at least one new centre-forward and will go for two if loan striker Moore doesn’t remain at AESSEAL New York Stadium beyond January.

Warne is confident Rotherham will hang on to the 6ft 5in frontman, who is on a season-long deal from Ipswich Town, but says they have to plan for the fact that he could be recalled or sold to another buyer.

“Obviously, if we put all our eggs in the Kieffer Moore basket and something happens to him, we’re snookered, aren’t we,” said Warne whose League One side visit Rochdale on Saturday.

The Millers have already lost summer signing Jamie Proctor for most of the season after the targetman’s cruciate knee ligament surgery.

“We’ll look to earmark two strikers of similar ilk,” Warne added. That might be Kieffer plus one, because of Jamie’s injury. If Kieffer does leave - and I don’t think that will happen - we might have to bring two in.

“We have a list we’re going through now; not to replace Kieffer but to strengthen up the top of the pitch.”

Rotherham would love to take Moore permanently and are talking to Ipswich. The 25-year-old is a huge fans’ favourite at New York and Warne has spoken of certain players being the right fit at certain clubs.

“I didn’t know the fans were mentioning it!” the boss joked. “I haven’t heard anything about it! If he starts scoring, I might consider it, but at the moment he’s a little bit dry!

“He’s been excellent for me. I brought him in. I wanted him here. The fans can rest assured that I will do everything I can to keep him here. He’s a typical Rotherham number 9, in my opinion.

“However, he is gaining attention from everybody else, which is obvious. We will do our best to try to keep him. Until something exciting happens, there isn’t much else I can say.”

The Millers head to Rochdale in eighth place and looking to improve an away record of one win in five matches.

Dale, who are 17th and include former Rotherham target Matt Done in their ranks, haven’t conceded a goal in their last five games.

Striker David Ball is set to return to Warne’s squad after a hamstring injury, but winger Jon Taylor is around 10 days away from fitness because of a knee problem and left-back Ben Purrington is out for at least another month with a hamstring tear.