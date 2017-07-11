Rotherham United ... Jamie Proctor: ‘Why I chose the Millers ahead of rival sides’

New boy Jamie Proctor has revealed how persistence paid off for Rotherham United as they were battling with other clubs to land his signature.

The striker was a man in demand when he and Bolton Wanderers decided to part company, with League One rivals Doncaster Rovers and Walsall joining the Millers in the race to sign him.

Kieffer Moore in Millers training

But the 25-year-old says he opted for a move to Rotherham because boss Paul Warne and other figures at New York Stadium showed the most desire to secure his services.

“The strength of the interest from Rotherham was what swayed me really,” he told The Star.

“It was the amount of calls I had from the manager, from Richie (assistant boss Barker), from other people at the club after initial contact had been made. It made me feel wanted by the club.

“I felt I could fit in and make a success of things moving forward. That’s always a big thing in moving to a new club, the amount of praise and backing you get from the staff and how you’re made to feel.”

A squad workout in Austria

Proctor was a big target for Warne and the Millers wasted no time in making their intentions clear, quickly agreeing a fee of £75,000 plus add-ons with Wanderers who were promoted to the Championship last term.

The former Crawley Town and Fleetwood Town frontmanf ound games hard to come by at the Macron Stadium and is determined to make up for lost time.

“There’s extra incentive for me after last season,” he said. “Last year, it felt like I let myself down and I didn’t perform the way I know I can.

“I didn’t start start many matches and it’s hard to get consistency when it’s like that. Strikers need a run of games. Coming away from Bolton, it’s a fresh start for me. I intend to be positive and do well.”

Proctor, who opened his account with two goals in the 6-2 victory over Parkgate FC in last Saturday’s opening summer friendly, will play part of the second half this evening as the Millers continue their pre-season preparations with a match on their eight-day trip to Austria against Austrian First League outfit Floridsdorfer AC.

Warne will hand a debut to signing No 6 striker Kieffer Moore as he plays a 4-4-1-1 formation for an hour before making nine changes and switching to a 3-4-1-2 line-up.

Moore has joined on a season-long loan deal from Ipswich Town and has high hopes after flying out from the Tractor Boys’ tour of Ireland to link up with his new teammates.

“I think this could be the start of something really special,” the 6ft 5in targetman said. “The major factor for me coming here was the gaffer.

“He really sold it to me. He wants to move the club forward. I was inspired by his vision and I firmly believe that this season we will give it a right go.

“You have to be prepared to move and jump on a plane and travel at any moment. Circumstances change in an instant. Coming out here and getting straight into training isn’t a problem. I know what needs to be done. I have a strong mindset and I wanted to get straight over here.”

Centre-half Semi Ajayi misses out tonight with a sore back while Rotherham are taking no risks with midfielder Ryan Williams who has suffered a bout of sickness.

Millers (first 60 minutes, 4-4-1-1): Price; Fisher, Ball, Wood, Purrington; Forde, Potter, Vaulks, Newell; Ball; Moore.

Millers (last 30 minutes, 3-4-1-2): O’Donnell; Ball, Ihiekwe, Mattock; Taylor, Potter, Frecklington, Bray; Yates; Proctor, Clarke-Harris.

Click here for more Millers news