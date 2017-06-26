Rotherham United: Jamie Proctor poised for Millers switch

Wanted man Jamie Proctor could be a Rotherham United player by the end of the week.

The Star understands the Millers have won the battle for the 6ft 2in frontman and that he is poised to become their fifth signing of the summer.

Doncaster Rovers and Walsall are interested in the Bolton Wanderers striker as well, but New York Stadium is his favoured destination.

Rotherham also have other transfer targets.

Giant centre-forward Kieffer Moore and right-back Josh Emmanuel were both mentioned during talks when Ipswich Town were chasing the signature of last season’s Millers top scorer, Danny Ward.

Ward subsequently moved to Cardiff City, yet there is still a possibility one or both of the Town pair could arrive in South Yorkshire on loan.

Kieffer Moore

Targetman Moore, 6ft 5in tall and ged 24, came on as a subsititue for Ipswich at New York when Rotherham won 1-0 in April. Emmanuel, 19, is a highly-regarded prospect and played the full match.

A deal for Proctor is by far the closest to being done.

Walsall were deterred from pursuing the 25-year-old when they discovered how far down the line Rotherham were with their negotiations.

Millers boss Paul Warne said last week: “We’re actively in talks with two strikers.”

Josh Emmanuel

Rotherham will have to pay a fee - thought to be around £75,000 with potential add-ons - for the former Crawley Town and Fleetwood Town player who has a year left on his contract at the Macron Stadium.

Warne could find out in the next few days whether Tom Adeyemi will return to the Millers after scoring seven goals for them in a loan spell last term when they were relegated from the Championship.

The manager is a big admirer but has long acknowledged that the midfielder’s desire to remain in the second tier means he is almost certain to go elsewhere.

Several Championship clubs, including Ipswich and Norwich City, have made contact.

“I offered him a brilliant deal,” Warne said. “He wants to stay in the Championship. He’s hoping to get it sorted soon. I reckon he will be going to Norwich or Ipswich.

“I’d still take him if I could. He brings goals to the team.”

Warne has brought in four new players - centre-half Michael Ihiekwe, midfielders Darren Potter and Ryan Williams and striker David Ball.

His squad return for pre-season training on Thursday, although some of those reporting for duty are expected to leave before League One August 5 opening day.