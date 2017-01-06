Rotherham United: Izzy Brown reluctantly leaves Millers after Chelsea recall

Rotherham United loan star Izzy Brown has been recalled by parent club Chelsea even though the teenage attacker was keen to stay with the Millers.

The 19-year-old, who had been due to remain with the Championship side until May, has now joined Huddersfield Town’s second-tier promotion campaign for the rest of the season.

“Chelsea have pulled him back and want him to go and play in a top-six team,” Rotherham caretaker boss Paul Warne confirmed.

“I have been having texts and chats with him all week and I know the lad wants to stay, but his people and the powers-that-be want him to take the next step.

“I appreciate what he’s done at the club. But his time with us is now finished.”

The England youth international, who celebrates his 20th birthday tomorrow, made 20 appearances for the Millers, scoring three goals and impressing everyone with his ability.

Warne, preparing to lead his side into FA Cup battle with League One Oxford United tomorrow, says Brown is as talented a player as he’s ever worked with.

“He has got everything,” the interim boss said. I spoke to a mate of mine at Norwich and said: ‘You should have signed him.’

“I’d recommend him to any club. What he has got that a lot of players don’t have is that he is always good at taking it on his back foot and turning it out the other way.

“He was a good outlet for us. I think he is a ‘number ten’ and nothing else and I said this to him. I don’t think you can play him out wide. He fades out of games and is not naturally a defender.”

Brown is a huge admirer of Warne, who has been in charge for the last seven matches, and loved playing under him.

Warne added: “When I took over for the first game at Burton, I said to him I thought it was fate that I’d be his manager as I’d make him work harder.

“In the games he’s played under me, he’s been outstanding and probably won man of the match in about three or four of them.

“His ability is unquestionable. But some lads coming through, it is like a different generation and their work ethic isn’t sometimes the same.

“I questioned Izzy when I took over but, at the end, I wouldn’t question his work ethic. I thought he was brilliant for us, a real team player and the lads loved him.”

Peter Odemwingie is expected to play instead of Brown in the third-round cup tie at New York Stadium as Warne bids to add to his strikeforce during the January transfer window.

“Luckily, I have got a very good replacement in Peter,” Warne said. “I thought that when he played at Sheffield Wednesday (when Brown was out injured on December 17) he did really well.

“So I am not overly stressed about it.

“I would like more attacking options, but which manager wouldn’t? I will look to replace Izzy, but I am not going to get any old player.”